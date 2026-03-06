Amazon Launches Redesigned Fire TV Mobile App With Content Discovery Features

Amazon has begun rolling out a redesigned version of its Fire TV mobile app that allows users to browse and discover streaming content directly from their phones. The update expands the app beyond its previous role as a backup remote by adding tools for content discovery, watchlist management, and playback control.

The company announced the changes Thursday, describing the mobile app as a companion screen for exploring what to watch and sending selections directly to a television.

Mobile App Adds Browsing And Watchlist Tools

The updated Fire TV app allows users to browse shows and movies from their smartphones and add titles to their watchlists while away from home.

Users can also start playback on their televisions from the mobile interface.

“The updated app turns smartphones into a second screen for discovering what to watch next, making it easy to add a friend’s show recommendation to a watchlist even when away from home,” Amazon said in a statement sent to TechCrunch.

“This seamless integration between mobile and TV creates a more flexible and convenient viewing experience for Fire TV customers to find what they want to watch, fast.”

The redesigned app is rolling out to users in the United States, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Design Matches New Fire TV Interface

Amazon said the updated mobile app mirrors the Fire TV interface redesign that launched last month.

The new interface places greater emphasis on content discovery and simplifies navigation across the platform.

Design changes include rounded corners, gradient visual elements, consistent typography, and more spacing between content panels. The interface also provides additional space for pinned apps.

Navigation Bar Simplified For Content Categories

The Fire TV navigation bar has been simplified into sections marked by icons representing Movies, TV, Live TV, Sports, and News.

The search function has also been repositioned to make it easier to access from the left side of the Home tab.

Within the category tabs, Fire TV displays content currently being watched along with recommendations from services users subscribe to. These suggestions appear in rows labeled “For You.”

The sections also include free movies, trending titles, and other content available through paid streaming services.

Streaming Growth Drives Platform Changes

Amazon said the updates reflect the growing number of streaming services and the increasing difficulty users face when searching across multiple platforms for content.

As the amount of streaming content grows, platforms such as Fire TV are being positioned as discovery hubs that help users locate shows and movies across different services rather than simply acting as launch points for individual apps.

Featured image credits: Flickr

