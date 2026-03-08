Speak Freely Studio LLC Announces Podcast Expansion

A Creative Expansion Centered on Authentic Voices

Speak Freely Studio LLC announces the expansion of its podcast and social media production initiatives, reinforcing its mission to highlight what it calls “everyday perspective from everyday people.” Founded by co owners Brandy Franco and Adam Puzio, the company is increasing its content output and broadening its digital presence to reach a wider national audience.

The expansion includes new podcast episodes, enhanced short form video content, and expanded distribution across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. The move reflects growing audience engagement and the company’s ongoing commitment to storytelling rooted in relatability, humor, and lived experience.

Brandy Franco, Co Founder and Owner of Speak Freely Studio LLC, stated, “Everyday perspective from everyday people is more than a slogan for us. It represents our belief that meaningful stories are not limited to celebrities or industry leaders. Everyone has a story to tell, and we are committed to creating space for those voices.”

Building a Platform Through Shared Experience

Speak Freely Studio LLC was founded on the shared journey of its owners, who describe themselves as a neurodivergent couple navigating both personal and professional growth. One co-founder was diagnosed early in life, while the other received a later diagnosis. Their experiences inform much of the studio’s content and contribute to conversations surrounding identity, creativity, and resilience.

Rather than positioning itself in direct competition within the podcast production space, the company emphasizes self improvement and creative originality. The founders note that their focus is on surpassing their previous work rather than competing against other creators.

“Our goal is to be better than our last episode, our last post, and our last conversation,” Franco added. “Growth for us is internal. If we improve each time, the audience benefits naturally.”

Content Strategy Focused on Connection

The newly expanded content strategy integrates long form podcast episodes with short form social media segments designed to increase accessibility and engagement. Episodes explore a range of topics shaped by real life experiences, humor, and community input.

The studio’s official website, www.speakfreelystudio.com , serves as a central hub for podcast updates and brand information. Video content is available through YouTube at https://youtube.com/@speakcandidly?si=xv_yUyMVZYrHHoAN , while social engagement continues through Facebook and Instagram under Speakfreelystudio and TikTok at @speak.freely.stud.

By diversifying distribution channels, Speak Freely Studio LLC aims to make its content accessible across multiple platforms while maintaining a consistent creative voice.

Recognition and Industry Aspirations

Speak Freely Studio LLC has been honored with the prestigious title of Best Podcast Studio in Pennsylvania for 2026 by the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s significant contribution to the podcasting and social media landscape, with founders Brandy Franco and Adam Puzio leading the charge. Their innovative approach to authentic storytelling, which celebrates everyday perspectives from everyday people, has resonated deeply with a diverse audience. The award underscores their dedication to creativity, vulnerability, and inclusivity, solidifying their place as a trailblazer in the industry.

As part of its growth phase, Speak Freely Studio LLC has expressed interest in industry recognition such as Best Up and Coming Podcast or Social Media Company. While formal awards are not yet announced, the company has confirmed that it is actively positioning itself for professional acknowledgment within the digital media and podcasting industry.

The expansion reflects a broader trend within independent media, where authentic storytelling and niche community engagement are increasingly shaping audience loyalty. Speak Freely Studio LLC’s strategy aligns with this shift by prioritizing personality driven narratives and inclusive representation.

About Speak Freely Studio LLC

Speak Freely Studio LLC is a United States based podcast and social media production company founded by Brandy Franco and Adam Puzio. The company focuses on transforming everyday perspectives into engaging digital content through storytelling, humor, and relatability. Its mission centers on empowering individuals and brands to share meaningful narratives that connect with diverse audiences across digital platforms.

Brandy Franco & Adam Puzio

Speak Freely Studio LLC

Co Founder | Owner

Email: adam@speakfreelystudio.com

Website



