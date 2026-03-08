Dr. Lily Taheri and The Applecross Dentist Team Supports World Oral Health Day 2026 by Promoting Community-Wide Oral Health Awareness

In recognition of World Oral Health Day 2026, Dr. Lily Taheri and The Applecross Dentist team are encouraging individuals and families across Perth’s southern suburbs to place greater focus on oral health as an essential part of overall wellbeing. Observed globally each year on 20 March, World Oral Health Day highlights the importance of preventive care, education, and consistent oral hygiene habits throughout every stage of life, helping communities better understand the connection between oral health and general health.

This year’s international campaign focuses on lifelong oral health, reinforcing the message that small, everyday habits can make a meaningful difference over time. The Applecross Dentist is supporting the initiative by promoting awareness within the local community and encouraging people of all ages to remain proactive in caring for their teeth and gums through steady, preventative practices.

Dr. Lily Taheri, principle dentist and owner of The Applecross Dentist says, “Oral health plays a significant role in daily comfort, confidence, and quality of life. Maintaining healthy teeth and gums supports eating, speaking, and social interaction, while also helping to reduce the risk of future dental concerns. Although many people understand the basics of brushing and regular dental visits, consistent routines can sometimes be overlooked due to busy lifestyles, changing priorities, or uncertainty about best practices.” World Oral Health Day serves as a timely reminder for individuals to reassess their oral health habits and recommit to preventive care.

Dr. Taheri and The Applecross Dentist team emphasises that oral health awareness begins early in life. For children, establishing positive hygiene routines and attending regular dental check-ups can help create strong foundations that support healthy development. Early exposure to good oral care habits can also help reduce dental anxiety and encourage a positive attitude toward dental visits as children grow older.

As individuals move through adolescence and adulthood, oral health needs naturally evolve. Lifestyle factors, diet, and daily stress can all influence oral health outcomes, making ongoing awareness and routine care increasingly important. By maintaining consistent habits and attending regular dental check-ups, individuals can help identify potential concerns early and support long-term oral wellbeing.

Older adults also benefit from continued attention to oral health, particularly as dental needs change over time. Maintaining healthy gums and teeth can support comfort, function, and overall quality of life. World Oral Health Day encourages individuals at every life stage to view oral care as an ongoing journey rather than a one-time effort.

Community-wide awareness plays an equally important role in improving long-term outcomes. When families encourage healthy habits at home and communities promote positive oral health messages, it helps build stronger collective understanding and reinforces the value of prevention. The Applecross Dentist believes that encouraging open conversations around oral health can empower individuals to take small, manageable steps that contribute to better outcomes over time.

“World Oral Health Day is an important opportunity to highlight how everyday actions can support long-term oral health,” says Dr. Lily Taheri, principle dentist at The Applecross Dentist. “By focusing on prevention and consistency, individuals can make simple changes that lead to healthier smiles.”

Through supporting World Oral Health Day 2026, The Applecross Dentist aims to strengthen local awareness and encourage community members to think about oral health as a lifelong commitment. The practice hopes that by sharing educational messages and promoting preventive care, more people will feel confident taking an active role in their oral health journey.

As 20 March approaches, The Applecross Dentist invites members of the community to reflect on their current oral health routines and consider how small, consistent actions can help support healthier smiles now and into the future.