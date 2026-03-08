Dr. Lily Taheri and Connolly Dental Boutique Supports World Oral Health Day 2026 by Highlighting Oral Health as a Lifelong Personal Journey

Perth, WA – March 2026 —Dr. Lily Taheri, principle dentist at Connolly Dental Boutique and her dental team are supporting World Oral Health Day 2026 by encouraging individuals to view oral health as a lifelong journey that evolves with changing needs, lifestyles, and stages of life. Observed globally on 20 March, World Oral Health Day raises awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy teeth and gums throughout life and highlights how consistent care can support long-term wellbeing.

This year’s international campaign focuses on lifelong oral health, reinforcing the idea that oral care is not a one-time goal but an ongoing process that adapts over time. Connolly Dental Boutique is supporting this message by promoting greater awareness around how oral health priorities may shift from childhood through adulthood and into later years, encouraging individuals to stay informed and proactive about their care.

World Oral Health Day serves as a reminder that oral health develops alongside everyday life. Habits established early can create strong foundations, while changing routines, responsibilities, and lifestyle factors may influence oral health needs as people grow older. Recognising these changes can help individuals make informed decisions that support comfort, confidence, and long-term oral wellbeing.

As daily demands increase, maintaining consistent oral care can sometimes become more challenging. World Oral Health Day encourages people to reflect on how small, manageable habits — maintained over time — can make a meaningful difference in supporting healthy teeth and gums throughout life.

In later years, oral health priorities may continue to evolve due to factors such as health conditions, medications, or natural ageing. Staying attentive to oral care and seeking regular professional guidance can help individuals maintain function, comfort, and confidence as their needs change.

Connolly Dental Boutique believes education and personalised awareness are key to helping individuals navigate their oral health journey. By supporting World Oral Health Day 2026, the practice aims to encourage meaningful conversations around prevention and long-term care, helping patients understand that oral health is an ongoing partnership rather than a fixed destination.

As 20 March approaches, Connolly Dental Boutique encourages the Perth community to use World Oral Health Day as an opportunity to reflect on their oral health routines and consider how small, consistent choices today can help support healthier outcomes in the future.

About the Company: Connolly Dental Boutique is an established practice in Connolly, Western Australia, offering a full range of general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry services. The practice is committed to providing high-quality dental care with an emphasis on clinical excellence, patient comfort, and modern techniques. Through continuing education, technology, and trusted laboratory partnerships, Connolly Dental delivers treatment options designed to meet the needs of today’s patients.