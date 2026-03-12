Amazon Expands Health AI Assistant To Main App And Website After One Medical Launch

Amazon has expanded access to its healthcare AI assistant, Health AI, making the tool available through the Amazon website and mobile app. The assistant was previously limited to the application for One Medical, which Amazon purchased for $3.9 billion in 2023.

The company said users do not need to be Amazon Prime subscribers or One Medical members to access the assistant.

Health AI Functions And Services

Health AI is designed to answer health-related questions and assist users with several medical tasks.

The assistant can explain health records, interpret lab results, manage prescription renewals, and schedule healthcare appointments.

Amazon said Health AI can also connect users to healthcare professionals when further medical attention is needed.

Users can begin interacting with the assistant by creating or signing into a personal Amazon Health profile on the Amazon Health page.

Once access is granted, users can start a conversation by entering questions on Amazon.com or within the Amazon mobile application.

Examples of questions include requests to explain cholesterol test results or to provide guidance on symptoms such as congestion and sore throat.

Access To Personal Health Data

Health AI can provide general health information without accessing personal medical records. However, Amazon said the assistant is designed to offer more personalized responses when users grant permission to access their health information.

With user authorization, Health AI can retrieve medical data through the Health Information Exchange.

The system allows the assistant to interpret information such as diagnoses, laboratory results, and medication records in order to provide tailored responses.

Privacy And Security Measures

Amazon said interactions with Health AI take place in an environment compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

The company said conversations are protected through encryption and strict access controls.

According to Amazon, only authorized personnel involved in functions such as system maintenance, clinical quality assurance, or technical support can access conversation data when required for approved purposes.

Amazon also said that Health AI models are trained using aggregated patterns rather than identifiable personal data.

For example, the system may learn from repeated questions about medication interactions while keeping patient identities private.

Researchers have cautioned users about sharing sensitive health information with AI systems because companies may use conversations to improve their models.

Connection To One Medical Providers

If professional care is needed, Health AI can connect users with healthcare providers from One Medical.

Prime members in the United States using the assistant receive up to five direct-message consultations with One Medical providers for more than 30 conditions.

Examples of those conditions include colds, flu, allergies, acid reflux, pink eye, urinary tract infections, erectile dysfunction, hair loss, and anti-aging skin care.

Users who are not Prime members can access care through a pay-per-visit option offered through Amazon’s healthcare services.

Amazon said users will receive an email when the Health AI assistant becomes available to them as the rollout expands.

Growing Competition In AI Healthcare Services

The expansion comes as artificial intelligence companies increase their focus on healthcare applications.

In January, OpenAI introduced a health-focused version of its chatbot called ChatGPT Health.

Shortly afterward, Anthropic introduced its own healthcare product, Claude for Healthcare.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

