Broadway Producers Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky Launch $1,000 Annual Theatre Scholarship — No Essay, No Minimum GPA Required

Tony Award-winning Broadway producers Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky have announced the launch of The Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky Theatre Scholarship, a $1,000 annual award created to support college students who are pursuing their education in the dramatic arts. In a deliberate move to remove barriers to access, the scholarship requires no essay and no minimum GPA — placing passion for theatre at the center of its mission. Applications for the 2026 cycle are now open, with a deadline of May 15, 2026.

The scholarship is open to students enrolled at any accredited U.S. college or university who are studying theatre, drama, acting, directing, playwriting, musical theatre, stage design, stage management, lighting design, costume design, dramaturgy, or any related discipline within the performing arts. One recipient will be selected each year.

“Larry and I have spent our careers working alongside the most talented artists in the world — actors, directors, designers, stage managers, playwrights — and every single one of them started somewhere,” said Sue Gilad, co-founder of the scholarship and co-founder of the Broadway production company In Fine Company. “We created this scholarship because we believe that choosing to pursue theatre is itself an act of courage and commitment. We don’t need an essay to tell us that. We don’t need a GPA to prove it. If you have chosen this path, we want to support you.”

Larry Rogowsky, Sue’s longtime producing partner and co-founder of the scholarship, added: “The theatre industry depends on a constant flow of new talent — not just on stage, but behind the scenes. The designers, the technicians, the stage managers, the writers — they are the backbone of every production. This scholarship is for all of them.”

About the Scholarship

The Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky Theatre Scholarship is a $1,000 annual award designed to celebrate and support students who have dedicated their academic journey to the dramatic arts. The scholarship embraces a philosophy of “Passion Over Perfection” — recognizing that a student’s commitment to theatre speaks louder than any standardized metric.

Detail Information

Award Amount – $1,000

Eligibility – Students studying theatre, drama, or any related performing arts discipline

Essay Required – None

Minimum GPA – None

Institution – Any accredited U.S. college or university

Application Deadline

May 15, 2026

Winner Announcement

May 30, 2026

Website

suegiladandlarryrogowskytheatrescholarship.com

Who Should Apply

The scholarship welcomes applications from students across every area of theatrical study. This includes, but is not limited to, students pursuing degrees or concentrations in acting, directing, musical theatre, playwriting, dramaturgy, stage management, scenic design, lighting design, costume design, sound design, and interdisciplinary performing arts. Students working both on stage and behind the scenes are equally encouraged to apply.

About the Founders

Sue Gilad (also known as Suzanne Gilad) is a Grammy and five-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer whose productions have collectively earned over 30 Tony Awards and 84 Tony Award nominations. Her producing credits include The Outsiders (Tony Award, Best Musical 2024), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (10 Tony Awards including Best Musical), Buena Vista Social Club (5 Tony Awards), Merrily We Roll Along (Tony Award, Best Revival 2024), and many more. Sue is a proud alumna of Brandeis University and a passionate advocate for arts education and philanthropy.

Larry Rogowsky is a distinguished Tony Award-winning Broadway producer and Sue Gilad’s longtime producing partner. Together, they co-founded In Fine Company, a production company responsible for bringing some of the most acclaimed and celebrated productions to Broadway and stages around the world. Larry shares Sue’s deep commitment to nurturing emerging talent and ensuring the future vitality of the American theatre.

How to Apply

Theatre students who meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to visit suegiladandlarryrogowskytheatrescholarship.com to submit their application before the May 15, 2026 deadline. One recipient will be selected and announced on May 30, 2026.