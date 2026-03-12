Kalshi Adds Threads Sharing Feature To Embed Prediction Market Charts In Posts

Kalshi has introduced a new sharing feature that allows users to embed prediction market charts directly into posts on Threads. The update enables users to share forecasts from Kalshi markets along with their commentary on the social network.

The feature automatically generates a Threads post containing a visual chart from the selected prediction market.

Embedding Market Data In Social Posts

With the new option, users can select a share button within Kalshi that embeds the relevant market chart into a Threads post.

The chart shows forecasts from Kalshi markets and can accompany conversations about events such as film awards or television competitions.

Kalshi said the integration allows users to share their opinions alongside the forecasts shown on the platform. Examples include discussions about outcomes like which film might win Best Picture or which contestant might be eliminated from a reality television program.

Social Media Strategy For Prediction Markets

The approach mirrors strategies used by prediction market platforms to drive discussion on social media.

Both Kalshi and Polymarket have relied on the reach of X to distribute charts and forecasts that users can discuss and share.

However, Kalshi’s presence on X has faced complications in recent months.

In June, X announced that Polymarket would become its official prediction market partner.

Policy Changes Affect Sponsored Accounts

Last month, Kalshi removed affiliate badges from X accounts operated by traders sponsored by the platform.

The decision followed a policy change by X that prohibits sponsored accounts from posting content related to sports betting.

The policy was introduced after reports that prediction markets had partnered with accounts posing as sports insiders who distributed inaccurate information.

Threads Growth And Platform Positioning

Kalshi’s integration with Threads comes as the platform continues to grow its user base.

Data released earlier this year indicated that Threads was expanding faster than X.

While the new share feature is more limited than some of the integrations used by prediction markets on X, the addition signals support for Threads as another platform for discussion around forecasting markets.

Featured image credits: 15M

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.