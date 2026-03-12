DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Kalshi Adds Threads Sharing Feature To Embed Prediction Market Charts In Posts

ByJolyen

Mar 12, 2026

Kalshi Adds Threads Sharing Feature To Embed Prediction Market Charts In Posts

Kalshi has introduced a new sharing feature that allows users to embed prediction market charts directly into posts on Threads. The update enables users to share forecasts from Kalshi markets along with their commentary on the social network.

The feature automatically generates a Threads post containing a visual chart from the selected prediction market.

Embedding Market Data In Social Posts

With the new option, users can select a share button within Kalshi that embeds the relevant market chart into a Threads post.

The chart shows forecasts from Kalshi markets and can accompany conversations about events such as film awards or television competitions.

Kalshi said the integration allows users to share their opinions alongside the forecasts shown on the platform. Examples include discussions about outcomes like which film might win Best Picture or which contestant might be eliminated from a reality television program.

Social Media Strategy For Prediction Markets

The approach mirrors strategies used by prediction market platforms to drive discussion on social media.

Both Kalshi and Polymarket have relied on the reach of X to distribute charts and forecasts that users can discuss and share.

However, Kalshi’s presence on X has faced complications in recent months.

In June, X announced that Polymarket would become its official prediction market partner.

Policy Changes Affect Sponsored Accounts

Last month, Kalshi removed affiliate badges from X accounts operated by traders sponsored by the platform.

The decision followed a policy change by X that prohibits sponsored accounts from posting content related to sports betting.

The policy was introduced after reports that prediction markets had partnered with accounts posing as sports insiders who distributed inaccurate information.

Threads Growth And Platform Positioning

Kalshi’s integration with Threads comes as the platform continues to grow its user base.

Data released earlier this year indicated that Threads was expanding faster than X.

While the new share feature is more limited than some of the integrations used by prediction markets on X, the addition signals support for Threads as another platform for discussion around forecasting markets.

Featured image credits: 15M

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Whistleblower Claims Former DOGE Engineer Took Social Security Data Covering Hundreds Of Millions Of Americans
Mar 12, 2026 Jolyen
Amazon Expands Health AI Assistant To Main App And Website After One Medical Launch
Mar 12, 2026 Jolyen
Plankpad Announces Interactive Core Training Innovation for 2026
Mar 12, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801