Plankpad Announces Interactive Core Training Innovation for 2026

Plankpad, a German-based fitness technology company, announces the continued development and broader availability of its interactive core training system, designed to address one of the most persistent challenges in home fitness: long-term motivation. Developed in Germany and adopted across Europe and additional global markets, the system combines a physical balance board with a mobile application that transforms traditional plank exercises into movement-controlled digital experiences.

Many people want to work out at home, yet repetitive routines and passive video workouts often make it difficult to stay consistent over time.

The announcement reflects a broader industry shift toward responsive movement technology, where physical activity is integrated directly with digital engagement rather than delivered through passive video content. As home fitness continues to evolve, consumers are increasingly seeking formats that align with modern routines, shorter attention spans, and growing awareness of posture-related health concerns.

Addressing the Motivation Gap in Modern Fitness

Millions of individuals begin workout programs each year, yet many discontinue within weeks. Motivation and engagement are widely recognized as major barriers to long-term adherence. Plankpad was created specifically to respond to this gap by integrating gamification into functional core training.

“Most people do not fail because they lack discipline. They fail because the experience is not engaging enough. We wanted to change that,” said Andre Reinegger, CEO of Plankpad.

The system allows users to control games through body movement. By shifting weight and maintaining balance during plank positions, users steer and navigate digital challenges. This real-time interaction transforms static core exercises into measurable, dynamic sessions. Rather than consuming workout content passively, users actively participate in a responsive training environment.

Short training sessions are designed to fit into daily schedules, supporting consistent routines without requiring extended time commitments.

Core Strength, Posture, and Back Health Awareness

Sedentary lifestyles and increased screen time have contributed to growing awareness around posture and spinal stability. Prolonged sitting is frequently associated with weakened deep core muscles, which play a key role in supporting proper alignment.

For many desk-based professionals, improving core strength and posture has become a practical part of everyday wellness.

Plankpad emphasizes functional core strength and balance training as foundational elements of overall physical stability.

“Strong core muscles are fundamental for posture and spinal stability. Functional core training is not just about aesthetics. It is about long-term back health,” Reinegger said.

The system is used in home environments and is also incorporated by some professionals in physiotherapy and rehabilitation contexts, where controlled balance exercises are often incorporated into structured training programs. While Plankpad does not position itself as a medical treatment, its design aligns with established principles of core engagement and stability work commonly recommended for posture support.

From Passive Streaming to Active Participation

The home fitness sector has experienced rapid digitalization in recent years, with streaming platforms and app-based workout libraries becoming widely available.

Plankpad’s announcement highlights a different direction within the category: interactive hardware integrated with real-time software control. The board functions as a movement interface, enabling users to guide on-screen activity through balance shifts and core engagement.

Instead of watching a workout, users directly influence and control the training experience through their own movement.

“The future of home fitness is interactive. Instead of watching a workout, users should be part of it,” Reinegger stated.

This approach bridges digital entertainment with physical exertion, creating an experience that feels closer to gameplay than to routine exercise repetition.

Designed for Accessibility and Broad Usability

Plankpad serves a diverse audience that includes fitness enthusiasts seeking focused core development, individuals interested in supporting posture, families looking for active screen time alternatives, and institutions incorporating balance-based training into educational or therapeutic programs.

The system is intentionally structured without requiring a long-term subscription, reflecting growing consumer demand for transparent and flexible purchasing models. Sessions are short and structured, and real-time feedback allows users to track measurable progress over time.

“Exercise should adapt to people’s lives, not the other way around,” Reinegger added.

By combining hardware durability with app-based content, Plankpad positions itself within the expanding category of interactive movement technology, where fitness equipment functions as both a physical training tool and a digital interface.

International Reach and Market Development

Since its introduction, Plankpad has expanded through direct-to-consumer channels, online marketplaces, and distribution partnerships across multiple international markets. Customer feedback on major e-commerce platforms highlights engagement across different age groups, particularly emphasizing the system’s interactive format and structured core challenges.

The company continues to develop its application ecosystem while maintaining a focus on functional training principles and user experience refinement. Ongoing product updates are designed to support long-term usability and engagement within home environments as well as professional settings.

As home fitness evolves, Plankpad reflects a shift from watching workouts to actively controlling them — combining digital engagement with real movement in everyday life.

Plankpad has recently been recognized as the Best Interactive Home Fitness System in Germany for 2026 . The recognition reflects the growing interest in balance-based, gamified core training solutions designed to improve engagement and consistency in home workouts.

The award evaluation considered factors such as functionality, usability, and integration of hardware and software, areas in which Plankpad’s balance-board system demonstrated strong alignment with evolving home fitness trends.

Plankpad is a Germany-based fitness technology company focused on interactive core and balance training solutions. The company developed a balance board and mobile application system that integrates gamification with functional exercises. Serving home users, families, and professional environments, Plankpad aims to support sustainable movement habits with a focus on core strength, balance, and posture

