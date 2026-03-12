Google Expands Gemini AI Integration In Chrome To India Canada And New Zealand

Google is expanding integration of its AI assistant Gemini in the Google Chrome to additional regions, including India, Canada, and New Zealand. The rollout introduces a sidebar interface that allows users to interact with Gemini directly within the browser and ask questions about the content displayed on their screen.

The feature allows users to summarize webpages, compare information across multiple tabs, and retrieve data from Google services without leaving the browser window.

Gemini Sidebar Tools And Browser Integration

Users receiving the update will see an “Ask Gemini” icon on the Chrome tab bar. Selecting the icon opens the Gemini sidebar for the active tab.

From the sidebar, users can ask the AI assistant to summarize content, explain topics, or generate quizzes based on the information currently displayed on the page.

The system also supports cross-tab queries. Users can reference multiple open tabs at the same time to compare information, which may be useful when evaluating products or reviewing travel options.

Gemini can also interact with other Google services to provide contextual responses.

The assistant can access information from Gmail, Google Keep, Google Drive, and YouTube.

Examples provided by Google include composing emails directly from the sidebar, summarizing YouTube videos with timestamped key points, scheduling meetings, and reviewing a user’s daily agenda.

Language Support Expanded

As part of the regional expansion, Gemini in Chrome will support additional languages.

The new rollout includes Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil, alongside English and other languages already supported by Chrome.

Google first introduced Gemini integration in Chrome for users in the United States in September through a floating window interface.

Earlier this year, the company added the sidebar-based version that is now being introduced in additional countries.

Image Tools And Additional AI Capabilities

Gemini in Chrome also includes support for Google’s generative AI image tool Nano Banana 2.

Users can upload images and request modifications directly through the Gemini interface.

For example, a user shopping for furniture could upload a photograph of a room and ask the AI system to generate a preview showing how a specific item might appear within the space.

Mobile Availability And Feature Differences

Google said the rollout also includes Gemini integration in Chrome for iOS devices in India.

On iOS, the feature will appear in Chrome’s address bar through a page tools icon when available.

Earlier this year, Google introduced additional agent-based capabilities for Gemini that allow the system to complete tasks on a user’s behalf within the browser.

Those agent features were launched in January for US-based AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers. Google said the new rollout to India, Canada, and New Zealand will not include those capabilities.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

