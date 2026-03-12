CLYKK Announces Strategic Partnership with CNETRIC

Strategic Partnership Formalized to Support Global Platform Expansion

CLYKK Services India Pvt. Ltd., a Bangalore based technology enabled eldercare and connected care platform, announced a comprehensive strategic partnership with technology advisory firm CNETRIC. The partnership is formalized through a consolidated Memorandum of Understanding that defines collaboration across five operational pillars covering advisory leadership, franchise expansion, enterprise platform distribution, capital formation, and artificial intelligence platform development.

The agreement appoints Manohar Dorai and Dennis Menéndez of CNETRIC as Named Strategic Advisors to CLYKK. In addition to their advisory roles, CNETRIC will act as a growth partner supporting franchise development, enterprise platform adoption, investor introductions, and engineering collaboration as the platform expands across India and global markets.

The partnership begins with an initial term of forty eight months, with provisions for renewal in future cycles. The structure is intended to support coordinated growth while maintaining operational clarity across each area of engagement.

Advisory Leadership Strengthens Long Term Strategy

As part of the agreement, Manohar Durai and Dennis Menéndez will provide strategic guidance to CLYKK across platform architecture, ecosystem partnerships, and global expansion planning.

Both advisors bring experience in enterprise technology systems, healthcare platform engineering, and international market development. Their involvement is intended to support the company’s next phase of platform development while aligning product innovation with evolving healthcare infrastructure needs.

Keerthi Kumar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CLYKK Services India Pvt. Ltd., noted the importance of the collaboration.

“This partnership marks a defining moment in CLYKK’s journey. Bringing Manohar and Dennis on board as strategic advisors and establishing CNETRIC as our growth partner across franchising, enterprise sales, and AI platform development gives us the expertise and networks required to scale our mission globally.”

Their advisory role will also support strategic partnerships and technology roadmap development as the company continues expanding its ecosystem of healthcare providers, caregivers, and enterprise clients.

Franchise Model Supports Multi Market Growth

The partnership includes a coordinated strategy for franchise expansion across India and international markets. CNETRIC will introduce qualified operators interested in deploying both CLYKK’s consumer care platform and its enterprise software solutions.

Within India, the franchise framework is designed to support operations in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. Each tier operates with investment structures aligned with local operating conditions and market capacity.

International markets will follow country specific models that consider regulatory environments, healthcare infrastructure, and operational cost structures. The franchise approach allows the platform to reach communities through locally managed service networks while maintaining centralized technology infrastructure.

CLYKK also retains the ability to establish its own offices in markets where its platform is introduced. This approach allows the company to maintain direct engagement with communities while supporting franchise partners through operational and platform expertise.

Enterprise Platform Distribution Through Industry Networks

The partnership also supports broader adoption of CLYKK’s enterprise software platform. CNETRIC will introduce the platform to organizations within its existing professional network and new enterprise clients seeking digital care coordination tools.

The enterprise platform is designed for healthcare institutions, service providers, and organizations that require scalable technology for monitoring, coordinating, and managing care services. In certain scenarios, the platform may be offered alongside complementary technology solutions provided by CNETRIC.

Licensing agreements and client specific platform customization will remain the responsibility of CLYKK to ensure consistent implementation standards and product integrity.

Capital Formation and Investor Introductions

Another pillar of the partnership focuses on capital formation activities. As CLYKK continues expanding its platform and franchise ecosystem, CNETRIC will introduce investors aligned with the company’s long term strategy.

These introductions are intended to support future capital raising rounds that fund technology development, platform scaling, and international market entry. The engagement is structured to continue throughout the life of the agreement, enabling ongoing investor engagement as the company grows.

The approach allows CLYKK to build relationships with investors who have experience supporting healthcare technology platforms and enterprise software businesses.

Development of Agentic Artificial Intelligence Architecture

The partnership also includes engineering collaboration to advance CLYKK’s platform toward an artificial intelligence architecture capable of supporting automated care coordination and predictive health monitoring.

CNETRIC will contribute engineering resources to support development of Agentic AI systems. Agentic AI refers to software architectures that use autonomous digital agents to analyze data, coordinate workflows, and assist with decision processes in complex service environments.

Potential capabilities include predictive monitoring tools, automated care scheduling systems, and data driven clinical insights designed to support healthcare providers and caregivers.

Manohar Dorai and Dennis Menéndez commented on the collaboration.

“CLYKK has built a platform that combines technological capability with an understanding of how care systems function in real communities. This partnership allows us to contribute engineering expertise, global networks, and platform development experience to support the company’s long term growth.”

About CLYKK Services India Pvt. Ltd.

CLYKK Services India Pvt. Ltd. is a Bangalore based technology enabled care platform connecting patients, families, caregivers, clinicians, and emergency responders through an integrated digital ecosystem. The platform provides consumer services focused on coordinated caregiving and wellness monitoring while also delivering enterprise software solutions for healthcare institutions and service providers. The company is expanding its franchise network across India and exploring international growth opportunities.

About CNETRIC

CNETRIC is a technology innovation and advisory firm focused on enterprise platform architecture, healthcare technology systems, and scalable artificial intelligence infrastructure. The firm works with technology companies and healthcare organizations to support engineering development, strategic growth, and market expansion across global markets.

Media Contact

Keerthi Kumar

CLYKK Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Founder & CEO

Email: social.support@clykk.com

Website

LinkedIn

Instagram

Youtube