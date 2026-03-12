DMR News

LLM.co Releases Study on the Growth of Open Source vs. Closed Source LLM Adoption

ByEthan Lin

Mar 12, 2026

LLM.co today released a new industry study examining how enterprises are choosing between open source and closed source large language models (LLMs), revealing a market that is rapidly maturing beyond experimentation and into long-term infrastructure strategy.

The report synthesizes enterprise survey data, market research, and adoption benchmarks to clarify where the market stands — and where it’s heading.

One thing is clear: AI is now operational. Recent research shows that 78% of organizations use AI in at least one business function, while generative AI adoption has climbed to 71%, signaling that LLMs are becoming foundational business tools rather than experimental technology.

Yet beneath that growth lies a strategic divide.

McKinsey research indicates that more than half of enterprises now report using open source AI tools somewhere in their stack — often in data science, modeling workflows, or internal development environments — attracted by lower licensing costs, customization flexibility, and the ability to deploy models within private infrastructure.

At the same time, production workloads remain heavily concentrated among proprietary platforms. Mid-2025 enterprise usage data shows closed source LLMs still account for roughly 87% of deployed workloads, with commercial providers continuing to dominate high-reliability, customer-facing, and non-technical use cases.

According to Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at LLM.co, this imbalance reflects a practical reality rather than a philosophical one.

“Enterprises are making pragmatic decisions,” Edwards said. “Open source LLMs are gaining traction because they offer flexibility, control, and economic advantages. But closed models still deliver faster deployment and proven performance for many mission-critical applications. The future isn’t open versus closed — it’s strategic use of both.”

That strategic balance appears to be shifting.

Enterprise sentiment studies show that 41% of organizations plan to expand their use of open source LLMs, while another 41% say they would transition from proprietary models once performance parity is achieved. Analysts note that if those intentions materialize, enterprise AI ecosystems could move toward an evenly balanced open-to-closed model mix within the next several years.

This shift is also driving architectural change. Forbes reports that 37% of enterprises now advocate hybrid AI stacks that combine open and closed models to optimize for cost, performance, governance, and vendor risk.

LLM.co’s research finds that the underlying decision factors are increasingly economic and regulatory. Open source models allow organizations to run AI workloads on-premises, maintain tighter data governance controls, and avoid vendor lock-in — priorities that matter in regulated industries and data-sensitive environments. Closed source platforms, however, continue to offer advantages in turnkey deployment, enterprise support, and time-to-value for non-technical teams.

For revenue leaders, those tradeoffs translate directly into long-term operating leverage.

“Enterprises are no longer testing LLMs — they’re operationalizing them,” said [CRO Name], Chief Revenue Officer at LLM.co. “That means model decisions now affect cost predictability, compliance posture, infrastructure strategy, and total cost of ownership. The most sophisticated organizations are designing AI frameworks that capture the strengths of both ecosystems rather than committing to one camp.”

The study concludes that LLM adoption is entering a second phase: from experimentation to optimization. As performance gaps narrow and open ecosystems mature, enterprises are expected to prioritize flexibility, portability, and financial efficiency alongside raw model capability.

The full study is available at:

https://llm.co/blog/why-enterprises-choose-open-source-llms-for-private-ai

About LLM.co

LLM.co is an enterprise AI research and advisory platform focused on applied large language model strategy, private AI deployment, and next-generation automation frameworks. Built by the team that brought you DEV.co, the company supports organizations in evaluating, implementing, and optimizing LLM technologies across business operations.

