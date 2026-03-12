Social Climbers Collective: Revolutionizing Social Commerce

Emily Booroff, the founder of Social Climbers Collective, has built a reputation as one of the UK’s leading social commerce strategists. The agency is focused on helping brands turn social media content into significant revenue streams, particularly through TikTok Shop, creator marketing, and social-first commerce strategies. Under her leadership, Social Climbers Collective has become known for its ability to scale brands by leveraging TikTok’s powerful ecosystem and combining it with creator-driven storytelling, affiliate networks, and live commerce strategies.

Recognized for Excellence in Social Commerce

Social Climbers Collective’s innovative approach has not gone unnoticed. In 2026, the agency was awarded Best Social Commerce Agency, UK by The Evergreen Awards, a prestigious recognition celebrating their outstanding ability to transform social media platforms into revenue-generating powerhouses. Under Emily Booroff’s leadership, this accolade highlights the agency’s expertise in TikTok Shop, creator-driven marketing, and social-first commerce strategies, cementing its status as a leader in the rapidly evolving social commerce landscape.

Empowering Brands through TikTok and Social-First Commerce

Widely recognized as an expert in TikTok strategy and the creator economy, Emily has worked with beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle brands to drive growth. Through Social Climbers, she has successfully helped these brands unlock rapid growth by combining performance marketing with creator-led content that drives measurable results. The agency is uniquely positioned to help brands not just engage with customers but convert that engagement into direct sales. “What sets us apart is our deep understanding of how people shop today,” Emily says. “Social media isn’t just a place for discovery; it’s where consumers make purchasing decisions.”

A Journey from Retail to Social Commerce Leadership

Emily’s career journey is far from conventional. Beginning her career on the shop floor of a fashion retail concession, she quickly rose through the ranks to manage flagship stores. Her experience in international retail, including her time in the UAE with House of Fraser, working beauty powerhouse Mona Kattan and as a senior leader at Majid Al Futtaim and GMG, has shaped her understanding of global commerce. Emily’s move into social commerce was driven by her firsthand experience with influencer-led growth and the power of social media in building brands. Today, she brings this expertise to Social Climbers, helping brands scale across multiple regions, including the UK, Europe, Middle East, and the US.

Social Climbers’ Impact and Global Expansion

Since its inception, Social Climbers Collective has expanded rapidly, working with brands in multiple industries to scale through social-first strategies. The agency has already built a strong presence across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States, with a focus on turning TikTok Shop into a powerful revenue-driving platform for brands. As social commerce continues to grow, Emily’s vision is clear: social media platforms, especially TikTok, are the future of retail. “Social commerce is no longer an experiment; it’s infrastructure,” Emily notes. “The brands that understand how to sell through creators and platforms will be the ones that win.”

Paving the Way for the Future of Social Commerce

Emily’s work not only impacts individual brands but also helps shape the future of the industry. As the creator economy continues to grow, she believes that brands must fully embrace the shift towards social commerce to thrive. Social Climbers is at the forefront of this transformation, helping brands adapt to new consumer behaviors and unlock the full potential of social media platforms. Through her leadership, Emily is setting the stage for the next wave of retail innovation, where creators play a pivotal role in shaping how products are discovered, marketed, and sold.

Mentorship and Leadership in the Creator Economy

Beyond her work at Social Climbers, Emily serves as a board member and strategic advisor to several fast-growing consumer brands. She is also an active mentor and advocate for female founders, sharing insights on the creator economy, viral content, and the future of commerce. Emily regularly participates in podcasts, keynotes, and leadership forums, where she offers practical advice for founders navigating the evolving world of social commerce. “I’ve always believed in the power of creators to drive real, sustainable growth,” she says. “Creators are the new storefronts of the internet, and they’re where purchasing decisions are made.”

About Social Climbers Collective

Social Climbers Collective is a leading agency that helps brands turn content into revenue through TikTok Shop, creator marketing, and social-first commerce strategies. Founded by Emily Booroff, the agency focuses on performance-driven strategies that combine high-converting content with affiliate marketing, live commerce, and data-led advertising to drive growth for brands across the UK, Middle East, and United States.

