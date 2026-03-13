AI-Generated Actor Tilly Norwood Releases Music Video, Drawing Criticism From Industry Observers

Particle6, a production company experimenting with artificial intelligence in entertainment, has released a music video featuring its AI-generated character Tilly Norwood, continuing efforts to introduce digital performers into film and music production.

The release follows a controversial debut for the AI “actor” last fall, when the company first introduced Norwood to the public.

The new video features a song titled “Take the Lead,” performed by the virtual character.

AI Actor Debut Previously Met With Industry Pushback

Norwood’s initial launch drew criticism from parts of the film industry.

Actor Emily Blunt expressed concern about the trend during an interview with Variety shortly after the character’s debut.

“Good Lord, we’re screwed,” Blunt said. “Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop.”

Despite that reaction, Particle6 has continued developing the character’s presence in entertainment projects.

Music Video Created By A Large Production Team

According to the company, the music video for “Take the Lead” involved contributions from 18 people, including designers, editors, and prompt engineers.

The song’s lyrics center on the fictional character confronting criticism from people who doubt the legitimacy of AI performers.

Lines in the track reference skepticism toward AI-generated characters and present the digital persona as determined to prove critics wrong.

The chorus encourages “AI actors” to shape the future of entertainment.

Video Depicts Digital Performer In Data Center And Stadium

In the music video, Norwood appears walking through a hallway in what resembles a data center environment.

Later scenes show the character performing on a stage in front of a large crowd.

The production reflects a broader trend of AI-generated performers appearing in music and media content.

Other AI-created artists have also begun releasing music.

For example, the digital persona Xania Monet previously appeared on the Billboard R&B charts with an AI-generated song.

Debate Continues Over AI-Generated Performers

The rise of AI-generated characters in film, television, and music has sparked debate across the entertainment industry.

Labor organizations representing performers have raised concerns about how such technologies could affect employment opportunities and creative ownership.

Last year, the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA issued a statement criticizing AI-generated performers.

“‘Tilly Norwood’ is not an actor; it’s a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers — without permission or compensation,” the union said.

The group also argued that audiences may have limited interest in entertainment content created entirely by computer systems without human performers.

Questions About Creativity And Training Data

Critics of generative AI in creative industries often argue that such systems rely heavily on training data derived from existing artistic work.

Supporters, however, say AI tools can enable new forms of creative experimentation and storytelling.

As companies continue exploring digital performers, the debate over authorship, compensation, and artistic authenticity remains ongoing.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

