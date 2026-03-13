Google Play Adds Game Trials, Cross-Platform Purchases, And Community Features

Google announced a series of gaming-focused updates to Google Play on Wednesday during the Game Developers Conference 2026, introducing new features designed to expand the platform’s gaming ecosystem across mobile and PC.

The updates include game trials, cross-platform purchasing, community posts, and expanded support for PC titles.

Google said the changes are intended to position Google Play as a more comprehensive gaming hub where players can discover titles, try games before purchasing, sync progress across devices, and interact with gaming communities.

Expanded Library Of Paid And Indie Games

Google said it plans to expand the Play Store’s gaming catalog to include more paid titles and PC indie games in the coming months.

Upcoming additions include Moonlight Peaks, Sledding Game, 9 Kings, Potion Craft, and Low-Budget Repairs.

Players will be able to access these games through Google Play Games on both mobile devices and Windows PCs.

Progress will sync across devices through the user’s Gamer Profile, allowing players to continue gameplay regardless of platform.

Game Trials Allow Players To Try Titles Before Buying

Google is introducing game trials to help players evaluate paid titles before making a purchase.

With this feature, users can play a limited version of a game and then buy the full version if they choose.

Progress made during the trial period will carry over into the purchased game.

Game trials will initially roll out to select paid mobile titles and are expected to expand to Google Play Games on PC in the future.

“Buy Once, Play Anywhere” Pricing Model

Another update introduces a “Buy once, play anywhere” pricing option.

Under this model, users can purchase a game once and access both the mobile and PC versions.

The feature will launch on selected titles, including the Reigns series, OTTTD, and Dungeon Clawler.

Google said the pricing model is intended to simplify access for players who use multiple devices.

New PC Gaming Hub And Wishlist Feature

For users who prefer playing on PC, Google is adding a dedicated PC section within the Games tab of the Play Store.

This section will highlight titles optimized for Windows PCs.

Players will also be able to add games to a wishlist and receive notifications when those games go on sale.

The feature is designed to help users track upcoming releases and discounted titles.

Community Posts Bring Player Discussions Into Google Play

Google is also introducing Community Posts, a feature that allows players to ask questions and share discussions about games directly within the Play Store.

The company said the tool is intended to provide a built-in alternative to external discussion platforms such as Reddit.

Community Posts are initially available in English for select popular games, with additional languages and titles expected to follow.

AI-Powered Gaming Assistance Expanding

Google also said it is expanding access to Play Games Sidekick, an AI-powered gaming overlay announced last year.

The feature uses Gemini Live to provide real-time gameplay assistance.

Sidekick will begin rolling out to select paid games.

Part Of Broader Google Play Gaming Overhaul

The announcement builds on a redesigned Play Games experience introduced about six months ago.

That update introduced a new Games tab that centralizes achievements, gameplay statistics, rewards, and community features.

Google also launched Play Games Leagues, which allow users to compete with friends and earn Play Points rewards.

The redesign was released alongside a revamped Apps tab and Gemini-powered tools such as Guided Search, which allows users to find apps or games by describing a goal or task rather than searching for a specific title.

Featured image credits: Flickr

