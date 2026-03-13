WiredBusiness Unveils ReWired 100 — A Landmark 2026 Global Publication Reaching Over 1 Million Readers Worldwide

WiredBusiness has officially unveiled ReWired 100 — Companies Rewiring Tomorrow, one of the most significant global business and technology publications of 2026. With a combined digital and print readership exceeding 1 million professionals worldwide, the flagship edition positions WiredBusiness among the leading international voices documenting enterprise innovation at scale.
ReWired 100 is a definitive global recognition of 100 high-impact companies actively transforming industries through breakthrough technology, scalable business models, and visionary leadership. The 2026 edition reflects the accelerating convergence of artificial intelligence, decentralized systems, financial infrastructure modernization, sustainable innovation, advanced connectivity, and next-generation enterprise transformation.
More than a traditional “top companies” list, ReWired 100 has been designed as a global recognition platform — one that highlights organizations architecting the infrastructure of tomorrow’s economy.
A Defining Moment for Global Business Innovation
In an era marked by rapid technological acceleration and economic restructuring, the companies featured in ReWired 100 represent a new generation of enterprise leadership. These organizations are not merely adopting emerging technologies; they are fundamentally redesigning operational models, technology stacks, customer engagement systems, and global market strategies.
The publication spans transformative sectors including:
- Artificial intelligence and generative AI
- Web3 and decentralized infrastructure
- Quantum computing and advanced research systems
- Climate and sustainable technology
- 5G and next-generation connectivity
- Cybersecurity and data infrastructure
- Enterprise digital transformation
- Future of work and human–machine collaboration
Each featured company was selected through a rigorous editorial evaluation process led by the WiredBusiness research and editorial team.
A Rigorous, Multi-Dimensional Selection Framework
The ReWired 100 list was curated using a structured methodology assessing:
- Technological innovation and differentiation
- Market impact and scalability
- Strategic leadership and long-term vision
- Industry disruption potential
- Revenue and growth trajectory
- Global relevance and expansion strategy
The evaluation process combined in-depth editorial research, industry analysis, executive insights, and strategic market positioning to ensure the 2026 edition reflects the most credible and future-defining organizations in business today.
“ReWired 100 represents more than recognition — it reflects the structural shift happening across global enterprise,” said representatives from WiredBusiness. “This edition captures companies that are building intelligent systems, modernizing financial rails, enabling decentralized ecosystems, and redefining sustainable growth models for the next decade.”
Editorial Choice Award Honorees
In addition to the 100 featured companies, WiredBusiness has conferred its Editorial Choice Award to a select group of organizations demonstrating exceptional innovation, measurable industry impact, and strategic execution at a global scale.
The 2026 Editorial Choice Award recipients include:
- Kavi Global
- Level AI
- Modern Treasury
- dLocal
These companies were recognized for advancing enterprise intelligence, operational automation, global financial connectivity, and scalable digital infrastructure across multiple markets.
The Editorial Choice Award distinguishes organizations that demonstrate not only technological leadership but also sustainable execution, measurable performance outcomes, and long-term strategic impact.
Reaching a Global Audience of Decision-Makers
With a combined digital and print circulation surpassing 1 million readers worldwide, ReWired 100 will be distributed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and emerging global markets.
The readership base includes:
- C-suite executives and board leaders
- Technology and innovation heads
- Venture capital and private equity investors
- Enterprise architects and strategy leaders
- Policy influencers and ecosystem builders
The publication will be accessible via digital distribution channels, premium print editions, executive networks, and international business communities, reinforcing WiredBusiness’ position as a global platform for enterprise intelligence.
Setting a New Benchmark for Business Recognition
The launch of ReWired 100 establishes a new benchmark for future-focused business recognition. At a time when innovation narratives often lack depth or rigor, WiredBusiness has positioned this edition as a data-driven, research-backed, and globally distributed publication built for serious enterprise leaders.
ReWired 100 underscores WiredBusiness’ mission to document, analyze, and amplify the companies defining the next era of economic transformation.
By combining editorial integrity, global reach, and sector-spanning coverage, the 2026 edition reinforces WiredBusiness as one of the fastest-emerging authorities in international business and technology journalism.
ReWired 100 — Companies Rewiring Tomorrow is now available globally through WiredBusiness.
About ReWired 100 — 2026 Edition
ReWired 100 is an annual global business and technology publication by WiredBusiness recognizing 100 high-impact companies redefining industries through innovation, scalability, and visionary leadership.
About WiredBusiness
WiredBusiness is an international business and technology publication dedicated to spotlighting enterprise transformation, innovation ecosystems, and the organizations shaping the global economy. Through flagship releases such as ReWired 100, WiredBusiness delivers in-depth research, global recognition platforms, and strategic insights to a worldwide professional audience.