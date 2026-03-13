WiredBusiness Unveils ReWired 100 — A Landmark 2026 Global Publication Reaching Over 1 Million Readers Worldwide

WiredBusiness has officially unveiled ReWired 100 — Companies Rewiring Tomorrow, one of the most significant global business and technology publications of 2026. With a combined digital and print readership exceeding 1 million professionals worldwide, the flagship edition positions WiredBusiness among the leading international voices documenting enterprise innovation at scale.

ReWired 100 is a definitive global recognition of 100 high-impact companies actively transforming industries through breakthrough technology, scalable business models, and visionary leadership. The 2026 edition reflects the accelerating convergence of artificial intelligence, decentralized systems, financial infrastructure modernization, sustainable innovation, advanced connectivity, and next-generation enterprise transformation.

More than a traditional “top companies” list, ReWired 100 has been designed as a global recognition platform — one that highlights organizations architecting the infrastructure of tomorrow’s economy.

A Defining Moment for Global Business Innovation

In an era marked by rapid technological acceleration and economic restructuring, the companies featured in ReWired 100 represent a new generation of enterprise leadership. These organizations are not merely adopting emerging technologies; they are fundamentally redesigning operational models, technology stacks, customer engagement systems, and global market strategies.

The publication spans transformative sectors including:

Artificial intelligence and generative AI

Web3 and decentralized infrastructure

Quantum computing and advanced research systems

Climate and sustainable technology

5G and next-generation connectivity

Cybersecurity and data infrastructure

Enterprise digital transformation

Future of work and human–machine collaboration

Each featured company was selected through a rigorous editorial evaluation process led by the WiredBusiness research and editorial team.

A Rigorous, Multi-Dimensional Selection Framework

The ReWired 100 list was curated using a structured methodology assessing:

Technological innovation and differentiation

Market impact and scalability

Strategic leadership and long-term vision

Industry disruption potential

Revenue and growth trajectory

Global relevance and expansion strategy

The evaluation process combined in-depth editorial research, industry analysis, executive insights, and strategic market positioning to ensure the 2026 edition reflects the most credible and future-defining organizations in business today.

“ReWired 100 represents more than recognition — it reflects the structural shift happening across global enterprise,” said representatives from WiredBusiness. “This edition captures companies that are building intelligent systems, modernizing financial rails, enabling decentralized ecosystems, and redefining sustainable growth models for the next decade.”

Editorial Choice Award Honorees

In addition to the 100 featured companies, WiredBusiness has conferred its Editorial Choice Award to a select group of organizations demonstrating exceptional innovation, measurable industry impact, and strategic execution at a global scale.

The 2026 Editorial Choice Award recipients include:

Kavi Global

Level AI

Modern Treasury

dLocal

These companies were recognized for advancing enterprise intelligence, operational automation, global financial connectivity, and scalable digital infrastructure across multiple markets.

The Editorial Choice Award distinguishes organizations that demonstrate not only technological leadership but also sustainable execution, measurable performance outcomes, and long-term strategic impact.

Reaching a Global Audience of Decision-Makers

With a combined digital and print circulation surpassing 1 million readers worldwide, ReWired 100 will be distributed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and emerging global markets.

The readership base includes:

C-suite executives and board leaders

Technology and innovation heads

Venture capital and private equity investors

Enterprise architects and strategy leaders

Policy influencers and ecosystem builders

The publication will be accessible via digital distribution channels, premium print editions, executive networks, and international business communities, reinforcing WiredBusiness’ position as a global platform for enterprise intelligence.

Setting a New Benchmark for Business Recognition

The launch of ReWired 100 establishes a new benchmark for future-focused business recognition. At a time when innovation narratives often lack depth or rigor, WiredBusiness has positioned this edition as a data-driven, research-backed, and globally distributed publication built for serious enterprise leaders.

ReWired 100 underscores WiredBusiness’ mission to document, analyze, and amplify the companies defining the next era of economic transformation.

By combining editorial integrity, global reach, and sector-spanning coverage, the 2026 edition reinforces WiredBusiness as one of the fastest-emerging authorities in international business and technology journalism.

ReWired 100 — Companies Rewiring Tomorrow is now available globally through WiredBusiness.

About ReWired 100 — 2026 Edition

ReWired 100 is an annual global business and technology publication by WiredBusiness recognizing 100 high-impact companies redefining industries through innovation, scalability, and visionary leadership.

About WiredBusiness

WiredBusiness is an international business and technology publication dedicated to spotlighting enterprise transformation, innovation ecosystems, and the organizations shaping the global economy. Through flagship releases such as ReWired 100, WiredBusiness delivers in-depth research, global recognition platforms, and strategic insights to a worldwide professional audience.