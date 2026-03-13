Chris Martin Built a Global Talent Machine And Now He’s Opening It to Everyone

Inside Out, the virtual assistant headhunting firm founded by Chris Martin, is expanding its AI-powered placement model to U.S. businesses, built from a decade of running remote teams across real estate, remote call centers, and virtual receptionist services.

Inside Out, a virtual assistant headhunting and recruitment firm, is formalizing its expansion into AI-powered talent placement for U.S. businesses, offering a faster, higher-quality alternative to traditional VA hiring platforms.

Founded by Chris Martin, Inside Out is the result of more than a decade building, staffing, and running remote operations from the ground up. The company now places pre-vetted virtual assistants across executive support, operations, marketing, sales and client-facing roles. The company sources talent from all over the world, with a primary emphasis on Latin America, South Africa, the Philippines, and Egypt.

From Real Estate to Remote Teams

Martin’s path to building Inside Out began in real estate.

As a real estate professional, Martin recognized early that leverage, not hours, was the path to scale. He began hiring Filipino virtual assistants to handle the operational demands of his real estate work, building systems that allowed him to focus on high-value client activity while trained remote staff managed everything else.

That model worked. And it gave Martin a conviction that would shape everything that followed: the best talent for most business functions is rarely local, and most business owners never look far enough to find it.

To take his real estate lead generation further, Martin built a disciplined outbound call center, a team of precision-trained callers working remotely to identify and acquire off-market real estate properties. The results were significant. The attention that followed changed the direction of his business entirely.

The Demand That Built Inside Out Reception

Other business owners saw what Martin had built and came asking, not for outbound capability, but for inbound support. Businesses across the United States were losing clients before a conversation ever started, simply because nobody was picking up the phone.

Martin saw the problem clearly. The answer was an inbound operation staffed by trained professionals who could represent a business the way an in-house hire would, just without the overhead.

That insight led to the founding of Inside Out Reception, a dedicated virtual receptionist service staffed by trained professionals based in the Philippines. Every receptionist is trained specifically on the client’s services, tone, and intake process, ensuring callers receive a seamless, professional interaction from the first ring.

Martin visited the Philippines in person to meet the Inside Out Reception team, something rare in an industry that typically treats offshore staff as faceless labor. That visit became the subject of a candid podcast now available on YouTube.

“Most business owners don’t have a receptionist because they think it’s an expense,” Martin says. “They haven’t calculated what not having one is actually costing them.”

A Hiring Problem That Became a Company

Building Inside Out Reception to the standard Martin required meant finding talent the existing VA market couldn’t deliver. Placement platforms were flooded with unvetted candidates. Companies prioritized volume over quality. Turnover was high, performance was inconsistent, and none of the available options solved the actual problem.

So Martin built his own recruiting and staffing operation from scratch.

“Every VA company I worked with had the same issues,” Martin says. “High turnover, low quality, people who weren’t good at their jobs and didn’t last. The companies were essentially temp agencies with a VA logo. They weren’t solving the actual problem.”

The results of Martin’s in-house recruiting model dramatically outperformed anything available on the market. When other business owners began asking for access to that same capability, Inside Out launched as a standalone company, a headhunting and placement firm built specifically to find exceptional remote talent for U.S. businesses.

AI Screening Across 40+ Criteria

At the core of Inside Out’s model is a proprietary AI screening system that evaluates candidates across more than 40 criteria: technical skills, communication quality, role-specific performance indicators, retention signals, and timezone fit. The system surfaces a compressed shortlist of finalists at a speed that manual review cannot match.

“We search globally, but we don’t hand clients a pile of resumes,” Martin explains. “We hand them two or three people who are already excellent. The AI gets us there fast. The human vetting makes sure we’re right.”

Every finalist goes through live video interviews with the Inside Out team before being presented to a client. Placements are typically completed within days, not months.

Training Built Around the Role

Every VA placed through Inside Out completes a structured AI-powered training program built around the specific workflows of the client’s role. The goal is to compress ramp time from weeks to days and ensure placements deliver measurable value from the start, not spending the first month learning the basics.

Managed VA Services: 2026 Expansion

In 2026, Inside Out is launching a fully managed VA service. Rather than placing talent and stepping back, Inside Out will work with clients on an ongoing basis, managing performance, handling accountability, and ensuring the VA relationship compounds in value over time.

“Most clients don’t need more people,” Martin says. “They need better systems around the people they already have. We’re building that.”

About Inside Out

Inside Out is a virtual assistant headhunting and recruitment firm specializing in high-quality VA placement for U.S. businesses. The company’s AI screening system and human vetting process deliver placements that are faster, better-fit, and more durable than the industry standard. Inside Out Reception, a sister brand, provides trained virtual receptionist services to businesses of all sizes. Learn more at insideoutva.com.