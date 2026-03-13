MyFlyYatra Makes Business Class Travel to India Accessible with Competitive Fares from Major U.S. Cities

MyFlyYatra, a premier online travel booking platform, is transforming international air travel by offering affordable business class flights to India from major U.S. cities. With comprehensive route coverage across San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, and additional metropolitan areas, MyFlyYatra is making premium-cabin comfort accessible to more travelers than ever before.

Breaking the Business Class Price Barrier

For years, business class travel has remained financially out of reach for most travelers, despite the significant comfort advantages on long-haul international flights. MyFlyYatra is changing this dynamic by securing competitive rates on business class tickets to popular Indian destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

“Travelers shouldn’t have to choose between comfort and affordability when flying internationally,” said Sonam Gosain. “Our platform leverages industry partnerships and advanced booking technology to offer business class tickets at prices that make premium travel a realistic option for families, business professionals, and anyone planning a trip to India.”

Comprehensive Route Network Across North America

MyFlyYatra currently serves travelers departing from major U.S. metropolitan hubs with convenient flight options to India’s busiest airports:

• West Coast: San Francisco (SFO) , Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle (SEA)

• East Coast: Newark (EWR), New York (JFK), Atlanta (ATL)

• Central U.S.: Dallas (DFW), Chicago (ORD), Austin (AUS)

• Canada: Toronto (YYZ), Vancouver (YVR), Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg

The platform specializes in routes to India’s major gateway cities, including Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai), Kempegowda International Airport (Bangalore), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad), Chennai International Airport, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad).

Serving Diverse Travel Needs

MyFlyYatra’s customer base reflects the diverse reasons people travel to India:

• Indian diaspora communities visiting family and friends

• Business professionals traveling for meetings and conferences

• Tourists exploring India’s rich cultural heritage

• Students traveling home during academic breaks

• Medical tourists seeking specialized healthcare services

“A 15-17 hour flight is a significant journey,” added Sonam Gosain. “Business class isn’t just about luxury – it’s about arriving refreshed and ready, whether you’re attending important business meetings, spending precious time with family, or beginning your vacation. We’re proud to make that experience financially accessible.”

User-Friendly Booking Platform

The MyFlyYatra platform provides travelers with:

• Real-time fare comparisons across multiple airlines

• Transparent pricing with no hidden fees

• Secure online booking system

• Personalized travel assistance

• 24/7 customer support

• Flexible payment options

Expanding Service to Global Destinations

While India remains the company’s core focus and area of expertise, MyFlyYatra has expanded its service offerings to include affordable business class flights to major international destinations worldwide, providing customers with a comprehensive solution for premium global travel.

The platform now offers competitive business class fares to:

• Europe: London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Munich

• Middle East: Dubai

• Asia-Pacific: Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia

• And other popular international destinations

This expansion allows travelers to enjoy the same affordable premium travel experience that MyFlyYatra pioneered for India routes, now available on flights to some of the world’s most sought-after destinations for business and leisure travel.

About MyFlyYatra

MyFlyYatra is a leading online travel platform specializing in affordable business class flights to India and international destinations. The company’s mission is to make premium air travel accessible by leveraging technology and industry partnerships to secure competitive rates on business class tickets. With comprehensive route coverage from major North American cities to popular destinations across India, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and beyond, MyFlyYatra serves thousands of travelers annually who value both comfort and value. For more information or to book flights, visit www.myflyyatra.com.