inDrive Acquires Pakistan’s Krave Mart To Expand Grocery Delivery Business

Global ride-hailing company inDrive has acquired Pakistan-based quick-commerce startup Krave Mart as part of its strategy to expand grocery delivery and commerce services in South Asia.

The acquisition, completed through an all-stock transaction agreed last year, has received approval from Pakistan’s Competition Commission, according to two people familiar with the matter.

inDrive confirmed the deal but did not disclose financial details.

Krave Mart Operates Rapid Grocery Delivery Network

Krave Mart, founded in 2021, operates grocery delivery services in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

The company delivers groceries in approximately 30 minutes using a network of dark stores located close to customers.

The startup has been working with inDrive since earlier this year as the ride-hailing company expanded into grocery services in Pakistan.

Part Of inDrive’s Super-App Expansion Strategy

The acquisition reflects inDrive’s broader effort to diversify beyond ride-hailing into commerce services.

The Mountain View-based company first launched grocery deliveries in Kazakhstan in September 2025.

It later expanded the service to Pakistan in January through a partnership with Krave Mart.

inDrive had already invested in Krave Mart in December 2024 through its venture and mergers-and-acquisitions arm.

The investment unit was launched in November 2023 with plans to deploy up to $100 million over several years to support the company’s super-app strategy.

Integration Under inDrive.Groceries Brand

Following regulatory approval, inDrive and Krave Mart will continue working together to expand grocery delivery across Pakistan.

“We are pleased with the approval from the Competition Commission of Pakistan as we continue to work closely with Krave Mart to expand access to fast and reliable grocery delivery services across the country, most recently launching in Lahore under the inDrive.Groceries brand,” said Andries Smit, chief growth businesses officer at inDrive, in an emailed statement.

The companies said both the Krave Mart and inDrive brands will continue operating in Karachi while the grocery delivery service expands.

Competitive Quick-Commerce Market In Pakistan

Expanding in the Pakistani grocery delivery sector may present challenges.

The market is dominated by Foodpanda, which has operated in Pakistan for more than a decade.

Foodpanda is backed by German delivery group Delivery Hero.

Industry sources say quick-commerce businesses often require substantial capital and time before reaching profitability, which can make it difficult for new entrants to scale.

inDrive’s Global Ride-Hailing Reach

inDrive has grown rapidly as a ride-hailing platform over the past several years.

According to data from Sensor Tower, the company has been the world’s second-most downloaded ride-hailing app since 2022.

It ranks as the fourth-most downloaded travel app globally, behind Google Maps, Uber, and Waze, with more than 400 million downloads.

The app is the most downloaded ride-hailing service in nine countries, including Peru, Panama, Egypt, Morocco, and Pakistan.

inDrive currently operates in more than 1,000 cities across 48 markets worldwide.

The company is expanding into additional services such as grocery delivery as part of its effort to build a broader on-demand services platform.

