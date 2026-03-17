My Rights Law Announces New Approach to Criminal and DUI Defense in Southern California

Early Legal Intervention Takes Priority in Criminal and DUI Defense

My Rights Law Criminal Defense and DUI Lawyers , based in Southern California, has introduced an early-intervention defense strategy that emphasizes timely legal guidance for individuals facing criminal investigations and DUI allegations. Led by attorney Bobby Shamuilian, the firm focuses on providing clear, strategic counsel during the earliest stages of a case, when critical decisions can affect how charges develop, what evidence is preserved, and how rights are protected. Through this early legal approach, My Rights Law aims to help individuals better understand their options and make informed decisions before formal charges are filed.

How Early Legal Guidance Makes a Difference

At My Rights Law, attorneys believe that understanding the legal process early can significantly affect how a criminal case develops. “One of the biggest mistakes people make is waiting too long to get legal advice,” said Bobby Shamuilian, the firm’s managing partner and founder. “By the time charges are filed, many important decisions may already have been made behind the scenes. Early legal guidance can affect how a case is charged, what evidence is preserved, and whether certain mistakes are avoided altogether. The sooner someone understands their rights and options, the more control they have over the outcome.”

This proactive approach is especially crucial in DUI and criminal defense matters , where time-sensitive decisions can significantly influence how a case develops. By engaging with clients from the investigation phase, My Rights Law helps preserve evidence, protect constitutional rights, and provide clear legal guidance before formal charges are filed.

Recognized Leadership in the Legal Community

Bobby Shamuilian, the founding attorney of My Rights Law, has earned recognition for his courtroom results and contributions within the criminal defense legal community. He holds a “10.0 – Top Attorney” rating on AVVO and a “10.0” rating on Justia. Shamuilian has also been named among the “Top 40 Under 40” and “Top 100 Trial Lawyers” by The National Trial Lawyers.

In addition to his courtroom work, Shamuilian serves as a legal analyst and commentator on national news outlets including Fox News, Court TV, and Bloomberg Law, where he discusses criminal justice issues and high-profile legal developments. His role in the media reflects both his understanding of complex criminal defense matters and his commitment to public education on the legal system.

Comprehensive Defense Across Multiple Counties

My Rights Law represents clients in a broad range of criminal defense matters, from misdemeanor offenses to serious felony charges. The firm serves clients throughout Southern California, including the Inland Empire, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and Ventura County. The firm’s attorneys are particularly experienced in handling DUI cases, domestic violence and other violent crime matters, warrants, drug charges, theft offenses, sex offense allegations, hit and run, welfare and other fraud cases, and probation violations.

The firm places a strong emphasis on protecting constitutional rights, challenging prosecutorial evidence, and guiding clients through complex legal procedures with clarity and professionalism. In addition to its focus on defense at every stage of the criminal justice process, My Rights Law takes pride in maintaining a transparent and communicative approach so clients remain informed and prepared throughout their case.

Strategic Case Planning Before Charges Are Filed

What distinguishes My Rights Law from other firms is its emphasis on strategic planning before charges are fully developed. Instead of waiting until after the prosecution has built its case, the firm works to identify weaknesses early on, preserving crucial evidence and addressing legal exposure from the outset. This early intervention allows clients to mitigate the risks they face in the criminal justice process and, in some cases, avoid charges altogether.

“We believe in proactive defense,” says Shamuilian. “Our firm is designed to help clients understand the full scope of their case from the very beginning. Our goal is to empower clients to make informed decisions about their futures.”

Protecting Clients’ Rights and Securing the Best Possible Outcomes

For many individuals, the first encounter with the criminal justice system is a frightening and confusing experience. For anyone seeking an attorney for confidential Jail Visits in California , My Rights Law aims to reduce that uncertainty by providing individuals with clear information and timely legal support during the critical early stages of a case. From protecting constitutional rights to offering strategic guidance about how to respond to investigations and potential charges, the firm helps people make informed decisions in high-stakes situations.

As Shamuilian explains, “The criminal justice system is complex, and there are often multiple paths to resolving a case. The key is starting with the right legal advice so that individuals have the best possible opportunity to achieve a favorable outcome.”

Additional Information and Consultations

Free legal phone consultations are available for individuals who are searching for the best criminal defense lawyer in California . Additional information about My Rights Law Criminal Defense and DUI Lawyers is available online and on the firm’s website, where individuals can learn more about the firm’s services and contact a defense attorney to discuss their situation.

Dedicated Legal Representation in Southern California

Founded by Bobby Shamuilian, My Rights Law Criminal Defense and DUI Lawyers is a Southern California law firm focused on criminal defense and DUI representation. The firm provides legal representation for individuals facing misdemeanor and felony matters while emphasizing early legal intervention, strategic defense planning, and protection of constitutional rights throughout the legal process.

Locate My Rights Law in Rancho Cucamonga

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About My Rights Law Criminal Defense and DUI Lawyers

My Rights Law Criminal Defense and DUI Lawyers is a California criminal defense law firm representing individuals in misdemeanor, and felony matters throughout Southern California. Founded by attorney Bobby Shamuilian, the firm emphasizes early legal intervention, strategic case planning, and clear legal guidance for individuals facing criminal investigations and formal charges.

Media Contact

Bobby Shamuilian

Founder & Managing Partner

My Rights Law Criminal Defense and DUI Lawyers

Email: press@myrightslawgroup.com

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