Carrera y Carrera Opens Its First Kyiv Boutique at Mandarin Plaza

The Madrid-founded jewellery house expands its direct retail footprint in Europe with a dedicated monobrand space in central Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — March 2026 — Carrera y Carrera has opened a new boutique in Kyiv at Mandarin Plaza, Baseina St, 6. The opening marks the brand’s first standalone retail presence in Ukraine and follows recent boutique launches in Madrid and Barcelona as part of a deliberate push to deepen direct client relationships across key luxury markets.

For years, Carrera y Carrera has been available in Ukraine through select multi-brand retailers. The Mandarin Plaza boutique changes that — offering, for the first time, a space designed entirely around the house’s own identity: its collections, its visual language and the kind of one-on-one service that defines its approach to fine jewellery.

The boutique will present the full range of Carrera y Carrera’s work, from its best-known sculptural pieces to more exclusive creations. The format also opens the door to boutique-exclusive lines and high-jewellery presentations, available through private appointments and dedicated in-store events — possibilities that multi-brand retail simply doesn’t allow for.

Mandarin Plaza was chosen deliberately. As one of central Kyiv’s most established luxury addresses, it places Carrera y Carrera among international houses that share a comparable positioning — and among clients who already have a clear sense of what they’re looking for.

“Kyiv represents an important step in our retail evolution and a meaningful chapter for the brand in Eastern Europe,” said a company spokesperson. “This opening is not only about a new address, but about creating a space where clients can experience the depth of Carrera y Carrera’s identity — from Spanish artistry and craftsmanship to a more personal and elevated way of discovering fine jewellery.”

The thinking behind this expansion is worth noting. Carrera y Carrera is not opening boutiques to accumulate presence. The approach is one of restraint and intent — fewer locations, more thoroughly realised, each one designed to give clients a genuine encounter with the house rather than simply another point of sale. Kyiv fits that direction precisely.

Founded in Madrid in 1885, Carrera y Carrera has built its reputation over more than a century on a singular design sensibility: sculptural forms, deep craft traditions and a strong visual identity that sets it apart within the world of Spanish high jewellery. The Kyiv boutique brings that identity to a local clientele that has long demonstrated a discerning appreciation for exceptional jewellery and genuine creative distinction.

About Carrera y Carrera

Carrera y Carrera is a Spanish high-jewellery house with origins in Madrid dating to 1885. The brand is recognised internationally for its sculptural aesthetic, artisanal savoir-faire and a design language built on more than a century of craft tradition. Its boutique network spans key luxury destinations across Europe.