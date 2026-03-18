SourceDeals Announces Expansion of Global Lifestyle Property Investments

Global Demand Grows for Lifestyle Driven Property Investments

Angel Dragons Ltd has announced the expansion of its international platform SourceDeals, designed to connect investors with lifestyle oriented real estate opportunities across several global destinations. The initiative reflects a growing trend among professionals and investors who are seeking property investments that combine financial performance with lifestyle flexibility.

Across coastal destinations such as Hurghada on Egypt’s Red Sea coast, new beachfront developments continue to emerge as international demand grows. For many investors, these properties represent more than holiday homes, serving as strategic investment opportunities linked to tourism growth, international mobility, and rental income potential.

Over the past decade, the concept of owning property in warm, tourism-driven locations has evolved from a retirement goal into a diversified investment strategy. Professionals, entrepreneurs, and globally mobile investors are increasingly prioritizing assets that offer both personal use and income generating potential.

Angel Dragons Ltd, through its SourceDeals platform, has positioned itself to support access to these international opportunities through structured guidance and a growing global network.

Entrepreneurial Vision Behind SourceDeals

The development of SourceDeals was shaped by the international experience of entrepreneur Angel, whose career spans multiple industries and regions including Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

During this period, a recurring trend emerged among professionals and investors seeking to expand beyond domestic markets. Many expressed interest in building international portfolios while maintaining flexible, location-independent lifestyles.

However, cross-border property investment often introduces complexities, including limited access to trusted local contacts, unfamiliar legal frameworks, and challenges in ongoing property management.

SourceDeals was developed to address these challenges by connecting investors with vetted opportunities and a global network of professionals capable of supporting international transactions.

Changing Profile of the Modern Property Investor

Today’s property investor is increasingly global in perspective. Many operate remote businesses or hold flexible roles that allow for mobility across regions.

This shift has driven demand toward destinations that combine strong tourism appeal with lifestyle advantages. Properties in such locations offer both personal utility and the ability to generate income through short-term rental markets.

SourceDeals provides access to opportunities across multiple international markets including Hurghada in Egypt, Cyprus, Dubai, Tenerife, Bali, and Mafia Island in Tanzania. Additional opportunities in Germany and the United Kingdom offer balance between emerging destinations and established property markets.

These regions are characterized by growing international accessibility, infrastructure investment, and sustained tourism demand, contributing to their increasing relevance within global real estate portfolios.

Expanding a Global Network for Real Estate Agents

Angel Dragons Ltd offers real estate agents the opportunity to build a scalable global property business through a tiered access model. Entry-level access begins with UK-based opportunities at £50 per month, including off-market deals, ready-to-sell listings, and a 50 percent commission structure. An additional £50 per month provides access to international markets such as Egypt, Cyprus, Tenerife, the UAE, Bali, and Tanzania, enabling portfolio and client diversification.

Premium access is available at £250 per month for full UK deal exposure, with a £100 global add-on providing international deal flow, investor network access, and higher-value opportunities.

The platform connects agents to a global property portfolio valued between €540 million and over €1.14 billion, including large-scale developments in Hurghada, an emerging high-growth market.

All plans include a branded platform, access to a £200 million deal pipeline, CRM systems, investor management support, and training. The model is designed to support agents in scaling from local transactions to international portfolios.

Further information is available at https://www.sourcedeals.co.uk , with registration at https://www.angeldragonsinvestment.com .

Building an Investment Ecosystem Around Property

While international real estate remains central to SourceDeals, the platform operates within a broader ecosystem designed to support investor and agent development.

Rather than functioning solely as a marketplace, SourceDeals connects participants with mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and access to global business communities.

This structure facilitates collaboration beyond individual transactions, enabling participants to build long-term partnerships and expand their professional networks.

The model reflects increasing demand for integrated investment ecosystems that combine property access with education, support, and community engagement.

Supporting Investors With Hands Off Property Management

Managing property across international markets remains a key consideration for investors. Operational requirements such as tenant management, maintenance coordination, and rental marketing can present logistical challenges for remote ownership.

Angel Dragons Ltd addresses these challenges through property management services designed to simplify ownership. These include short-term rental management, long-term tenant placement, property oversight, and concierge services.

Additional services such as furnishing packages and interior design support are available to prepare properties for the hospitality market.

The objective is to enable investors to participate in global property markets while minimizing operational complexity and maintaining asset performance.

International Investor Events Strengthen Global Connections

Angel Dragons Ltd continues to facilitate networking opportunities through international investor events that bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders.

These events are designed to foster collaboration within environments that combine professional engagement with lifestyle experiences.

Scheduled gatherings include events aligned with Miami Tech Week, Cannes, Monaco Formula 1, Goodwood Festival of Speed, SailGP, and Cowes Week. These events provide platforms for relationship building and exploration of new investment opportunities across global markets.

Media & Television Collaboration Opportunity

Angel Dragons Ltd and SourceDeals are currently exploring collaborations with television networks, documentary producers, and streaming platforms to develop an international series focused on cross-border real estate investment.

The proposed series would follow real transactions, investor journeys, and developments across a portfolio exceeding £500 million in UK property, alongside significant international holdings. These include large-scale developments in Cyprus, Tenerife, and Hurghada, as well as boutique projects in Bali and Tanzania.

The series aims to provide insight into global investment strategies, market dynamics, and the operational realities of building international property portfolios. It is positioned to appeal to audiences interested in both lifestyle transformation and wealth development through real estate.

About Angel Dragons Ltd

Angel Dragons Ltd is an international business network and investment platform focused on connecting entrepreneurs, professionals, and investors with global opportunities. Through its SourceDeals platform, the company provides access to curated real estate investments, mentorship programs, and international networking events.

The company also maintains a growing digital presence, sharing updates and insights through platforms such as LinkedIn and Instagram, while visual content and curated collections are available on Pinterest. For additional information, contact the company at info@sourcedeals.co.uk.

Angel Dragons Ltd combines investment, entrepreneurial, and lifestyle services to help build diversified portfolios and global connections.

Media Contact

Angel Dragons Ltd

Email: info@sourcedeals.co.uk

Website (UK Services – Service Accommodation, Portfolios, B2L): angeldragonsinvestment.com

Website (Global – SourceDeals Platform): sourcedeals.co.uk

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/sourcedealscouk

Instagram: instagram.com/sourcedealsuk

Pinterest: uk.pinterest.com/angeldragonsltd