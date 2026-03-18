xAI is facing a lawsuit in federal court alleging that its AI systems allowed the creation of abusive sexual images involving identifiable minors. Three anonymous plaintiffs filed the complaint Monday in California, arguing that the company failed to implement safeguards used by other AI developers to prevent such content from being generated.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California under the title Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2, a minor, and Jane Doe 3, a minor versus x.AI Corp. and x.AI LLC.

Claims Of Insufficient Safeguards

The lawsuit focuses on the AI chatbot Grok and its image generation capabilities.

According to the complaint, the system allowed users to create sexualized images from real photographs of identifiable individuals, including minors.

The plaintiffs argue that other AI image generation systems use technical safeguards designed to block the creation of child sexual abuse material or explicit imagery involving real people.

The lawsuit claims that xAI did not adopt similar protections.

The complaint also references public statements and demonstrations by Elon Musk that promoted Grok’s ability to generate images depicting real individuals in sexualized contexts.

Attorneys representing the plaintiffs argue that if a system can generate explicit images from real photographs, it becomes extremely difficult to prevent misuse involving minors.

xAI did not respond to a request for comment regarding the allegations.

Examples Described In The Complaint

One plaintiff, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 1, alleges that photos taken during her high school homecoming and yearbook were altered by Grok to depict her unclothed.

According to the complaint, an anonymous individual contacted her on Instagram and informed her that the manipulated images were circulating online.

The person reportedly provided a link to a Discord server where the images were being shared alongside similar images of other minors.

Another plaintiff, Jane Doe 2, was reportedly informed by criminal investigators that altered images of her had been generated through a mobile application that relies on Grok models.

The third plaintiff, Jane Doe 3, was also notified by investigators who found a manipulated explicit image of her stored on the phone of a person under investigation.

Responsibility For Third-Party Applications

The lawsuit argues that xAI should remain responsible even when the technology is used through external applications.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs state that third-party services using Grok still rely on xAI code and infrastructure, including servers that generate the images.

They argue that this connection establishes the company’s responsibility for how the system is used.

Impact On Plaintiffs And Legal Claims

All three plaintiffs say they have experienced significant emotional distress after learning that manipulated images of them were circulating online.

Two of the plaintiffs are still minors.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties under multiple laws designed to prevent the exploitation of children and address corporate negligence.

Featured image credits: easyranking.ai

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