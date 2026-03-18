RemotiveLabs and Vayavya Labs move ADAS validation into the full vehicle E/E architecture

Following a joint demonstration at Embedded World (10–12 March), RemotiveLabs and Vayavya Labs announced a system-level ADAS validation setup that brings the full vehicle electronic architecture into software-in-the-loop (SIL). By combining Autoware, CARLA, and a virtual E/E architecture represented by RemotiveTopology, the companies demonstrated how OEMs and Tier 1s can validate autonomous driving behavior together with the vehicle’s electronic architecture – already at the SIL stage, before physical ECUs, HIL benches, or vehicle prototypes are available.

The challenge: ADAS in isolation vs. vehicle reality

In most ADAS/ADS verification workflows today, simulation tools validate algorithms using scenario generators, sensor models, and vehicle dynamics. What is typically missing is the surrounding vehicle network – signal timing, cross-ECU dependencies, combining CAN/Ethernet/LIN communication, and system-level interactions.

To reproduce that full complexity, teams must move to HIL benches or physical vehicles – both expensive, capacity-constrained, and dependent on specialized integration teams. This often creates early project waiting time and long feedback loops. Instead of validating the ADAS stack in isolation, the demo first shown at Embedded world runs the AD stack operating as part of a realistic vehicle network in a closed-loop simulation.

From months to weeks: bringing the vehicle network into SIL

Vayavya Labs specializes in building production-grade SIL and system validation environments. With the reference integration demonstrated at Embedded World they leverage RemotiveTopology to showcase how teams can establish a realistic system-level setup in a fraction of the traditional time. They presented a closed-loop reference integration where full vehicle behavior becomes visible already in SIL – not reconstructed later on hardware. A closed-loop reference setup:

Autoware (Level 4 autonomous driving stack) runs as a node inside RemotiveTopology

(Level 4 autonomous driving stack) runs as a node inside RemotiveTopology CARLA provides vehicle dynamics, scenarios, and visualization

provides vehicle dynamics, scenarios, and visualization Network signals carry throttle, brake, and steering commands through the virtual E/E architecture

carry throttle, brake, and steering commands through the virtual E/E architecture Vehicle state feeds back into the network, enabling system-level behavior to be observed, logged, and debugged in SIL

“Testing an ADS ECU within a vehicle EE network is typically effort-intensive, requiring complex HIL or bench setups, physical harnesses, and ADAS environment simulation – often consuming tens of person-months and still resulting in only semi-automated testing. “ Nitin Swamy, Director, Automotive Systems, Vayavya Labs

By combining Vayavya Labs’ validation expertise with RemotiveLabs’ virtual vehicle platform, teams can start integration testing in week one and scale depth as projects evolve.

No toolchain lock-in

Unlike traditional hardware-centric validation environments, the architecture is simulator-agnostic and supports integration of tools from multiple vendors. OEMs and Tier 1s are not forced into a single proprietary ecosystem. Existing simulation tools can be integrated into the topology, networks can be reconfigured as architectures evolve, and system-level test cases can be reused across SIL, HIL, and future vehicle platforms.

“For too long, system-level validation has been gated behind hardware availability. With this integration, we’re showing that the full vehicle network can be part of the loop from week one. That’s not an incremental improvement – it’s a different way of working.” Per Sigurdson, CEO and co-founder, RemotiveLabs

Because the network structure remains available throughout the lifecycle, the same system-level environment continues to deliver value beyond early development which supports regression testing, platform updates, and reuse across future programs.

Earlier confidence, lasting value

For ADAS and ADS development, simulation is the only scalable way to explore edge cases and rare scenarios safely. Bringing the full vehicle network into SIL enables:

Earlier issue discovery

Reduced dependency on physical test infrastructure

Faster system integration

Reusable validation environments across platforms

The result is less waiting at program start and validation environments that continue to deliver value throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

The integration built by Vayavya Labs using RemotiveLabs’ tooling is designed to scale across compute environments – from local GPU workstations to cloud infrastructure. It can also expand to include additional vehicle domains within the same virtual topology. The next planned step is to include Android running in Cuttlefish, bringing the infotainment node into the same environment as the ADAS stack and vehicle E/E architecture.

About

Vayavya Labs is a Silicon-to-System engineering services partner specializing in vECU development, SIL, and system-level verification and validation for ADAS and autonomous systems: https://vayavyalabs.com/

RemotiveLabs provides a simpler way to prototype, build, and test vehicle software with RemotiveTopology, enabling modular vehicle development across SIL and HIL:https://remotivelabs.com/