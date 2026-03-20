Dancing Robot Incident Raises Safety Questions In Restaurant Automation

A service robot performing at a Haidilao outlet in Cupertino caused disruption after moving too close to diners and knocking over tableware, according to a video shared on Xiaohongshu.

The footage shows the robot swinging its arms and scattering plates and utensils, while multiple staff members attempted to restrain it.

Incident Highlights Real-World Risks Of Service Robots

The robot, believed to be an AgiBot X2 model showcased earlier this year at CES, appeared to lose spatial awareness in a confined dining area.

At least three employees were seen intervening, with one appearing to use a mobile device, possibly to control or stop the robot.

A dancing humanoid robot got a little too funky during a performance in Cupertino, California and had to be restrained by staff after knocking items off a table. pic.twitter.com/nZQsGoFHn6 — ABC News (@ABC) March 19, 2026

While no injuries were reported, the situation raised concerns given the restaurant setting, where hot liquids and crowded tables increase the risk of accidents.

Company Says Robot Was Not Malfunctioning

Haidilao confirmed the incident but stated the robot was not malfunctioning.

According to the company, the robot had been brought closer to a table at a customer’s request, which placed it outside its usual operating conditions.

The limited space was said to have affected its movement during the performance.

Growing Use Of Robotics In Food Service

Restaurants have increasingly adopted automation to improve efficiency and customer experience.

Haidilao has previously experimented with “smart restaurant” concepts in Beijing, using robotic servers and automated food preparation systems.

Other companies are also developing service robots for the industry, including Pudu Robotics, whose BellaBot delivers food and guides customers, and startups like Shin Starr focused on fully automated kitchens.

Simpler Robots May Offer Lower Risk

Some industry observers note that simpler robots, such as wheeled delivery units without articulated limbs, may pose fewer risks in crowded environments.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges in deploying more complex humanoid robots in real-world settings, particularly in dynamic and space-constrained environments like restaurants.

As automation expands across the service sector, questions around safety, control systems, and human oversight are likely to remain central to adoption.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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