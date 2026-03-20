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Jeff Bezos Seeks $100 Billion Fund To Acquire And Modernize Industrial Firms With AI

ByJolyen

Mar 20, 2026

Jeff Bezos Seeks $100 Billion Fund To Acquire And Modernize Industrial Firms With AI

Jeff Bezos is reportedly seeking to raise $100 billion for a new investment fund aimed at acquiring companies in major industrial sectors and upgrading them with artificial intelligence, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The initiative is tied to Bezos’ AI venture, Project Prometheus.

Fund Linked To Industrial AI Strategy

Project Prometheus, which launched with $6.2 billion in funding, focuses on developing advanced AI models for manufacturing and engineering applications.

Bezos is serving as co-founder and co-CEO alongside Vik Bajaj.

The planned fund would support the company’s broader strategy by acquiring businesses that can adopt Prometheus’ AI systems.

Targeting Key Industrial Sectors

According to the report, the fund is expected to focus on sectors such as aerospace, semiconductor manufacturing, and defense.

The goal is to modernize these industries by integrating AI into production processes, potentially improving efficiency, automation, and scalability.

Global Fundraising Efforts Underway

The report said Bezos has recently traveled to regions including Singapore and the Middle East to raise capital for the initiative.

If successful, the fund would rank among the largest investment vehicles aimed at applying AI to traditional industries.

The effort reflects growing interest among technology leaders in using AI not only for software applications, but also to transform physical industries such as manufacturing and engineering.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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