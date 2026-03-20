Polymarket Partners With MLB To Expand Prediction Markets In Sports

Polymarket has signed a new partnership with Major League Baseball, continuing its recent expansion through high-profile deals across sports and technology.

The agreement designates Polymarket as MLB’s official prediction market partner, giving the platform access to official league data and the ability to use MLB branding across its products.

Deal Includes Data Access And Brand Integration

Under the partnership, Polymarket will receive exclusive access to MLB data, enabling it to offer prediction-based markets tied to baseball events.

The platform will also gain visibility through MLB’s digital channels and in-stadium branding during games.

The move signals a growing intersection between sports data, fan engagement, and prediction-based platforms.

MLB Works With Regulators On Oversight

Alongside the partnership, MLB has signed a memorandum of understanding with Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Michael Selig.

The agreement outlines cooperation between the league and the regulator, including sharing information related to baseball and prediction markets.

The CFTC oversees platforms like Polymarket, which operate at the intersection of financial markets and event-based forecasting.

League Shifts From Concern To Collaboration

MLB had previously raised concerns about how prediction markets could affect the integrity of the sport.

In earlier communications with regulators, the league called for clearer frameworks to manage potential risks.

Officials now describe the partnership as a way to help enforce integrity standards while participating in the evolving ecosystem.

Polymarket Expands After Regulatory Changes

Polymarket’s recent growth follows changes in its regulatory status in the United States.

After previously facing restrictions, the platform has been able to operate more freely since the CFTC eased certain barriers last year.

Since then, Polymarket has announced partnerships with companies including Google and Palantir, as well as sports leagues such as Major League Soccer and Major League Hockey.

The MLB deal adds another major partnership as prediction markets continue to expand into mainstream industries.

Featured image credits: Joshua F. Madison via The Oakland Post

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