AI Bots Could Outnumber Human Web Traffic By 2027, Cloudflare CEO Says

Artificial intelligence bots could soon dominate internet traffic, with volumes expected to surpass human activity by 2027, according to Matthew Prince.

Speaking at the SXSW conference in Austin, Prince said the rapid growth of generative AI is driving a sharp increase in automated web activity.

AI Agents Generate Far More Web Traffic Than Humans

Prince explained that AI-powered agents visit significantly more websites than human users when completing tasks.

For example, a person researching a product might browse a handful of websites, while an AI agent could scan thousands to gather information and deliver results.

This increased activity creates real demand on internet infrastructure, as each request contributes to overall traffic load.

Shift From Limited Bots To AI-Driven Scale

Before the rise of generative AI, bots accounted for roughly 20% of internet traffic, according to Prince.

Many of those were legitimate crawlers, such as those used by Google for indexing the web, alongside a smaller share of malicious bots.

With AI systems now requiring large volumes of data, bot traffic is growing rapidly and is expected to overtake human-generated traffic within the next few years.

New Infrastructure Needed For AI Workloads

Prince said the shift will require new types of infrastructure to support AI-driven activity.

One concept involves creating temporary “sandboxes” where AI agents can run tasks independently, similar to opening a new browser tab.

These environments could be created and destroyed on demand, potentially at massive scale, to support millions of simultaneous AI operations.

Rising Demand Puts Pressure On Internet Capacity

The growth in AI-driven traffic is expected to place increasing pressure on data centers and server capacity.

Prince compared the trend to the surge in internet usage during the Covid-19 pandemic, when traffic spikes from platforms like YouTube and Netflix strained parts of the web.

Unlike the pandemic surge, however, current growth appears to be steady and ongoing, with no clear slowdown in sight.

AI Seen As A Major Platform Shift

Prince described AI as a fundamental shift in how people interact with the internet, similar to the transition from desktop to mobile computing.

As AI agents increasingly act on behalf of users, the way information is accessed and processed online is expected to change significantly.

For companies like Cloudflare, which provides security, performance, and traffic management tools, the trend presents both technical challenges and new business opportunities.

Featured image credits: Nebulex

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