Mascot “A-Zai” Officially Unveiled for the 2026 Hong Kong International Youth Art Award

On March 20, 2026, the organizers of the 2026 Hong Kong International Youth Art Award officially announced the release of the event’s mascot, A-Zai, marking its global debut today.

A-Zai is inspired by the letter “A,” wearing a blue beret and a white apron, and holding a palette and paintbrush. The character was designed and rendered by an artist team that has worked on Pixar projects. After ten months of development and multiple rounds of complete redesigns, the final positioning was established: a companion, not a judge.

In A-Zai’s character concept, the letter “A” carries three meanings: Art, Attempt, and All. The organizers stated that A-Zai’s core role is not to judge, but to stand with children and witness the growth of every child who paints.

The mascot launch forms part of the overall identity of the 2026 Hong Kong International Youth Art Award. This year’s competition differs from similar events on the market in several key aspects:

In terms of the judging panel, the chief judges are Professor Stefania Albertini of the Brera Academy of Fine Arts in Milan, Professor Allen Brewer of Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, Zhao Chun, a Chinese oil painter based in the United States and visiting professor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, and Huang Qian, professor at the China Academy of Art. Founded in 1776, the Brera Academy of Fine Arts is ranked among the QS Top 10 globally for Art & Design. The jury also includes artists and art educators from the United Kingdom, Russia, and China, spanning four continents.

In terms of the judging process, this year’s competition adopts a double-blind review system. During the evaluation period, judges will not have access to participants’ names, schools, cities, or instructors, and will assess entries solely by submission number.

In terms of the evaluation system, the competition uses the CRAFTS multidimensional assessment framework (Creativity, Realization, Artistry, Future Vision, Technology Integration, Scientific Thinking), covering six dimensions: creativity, practical ability, artistic expression, future vision, technology integration, and scientific thinking. Technical skill is only one part of the overall assessment.

In terms of exhibition and talent development, winning works will be publicly exhibited in Hong Kong. Finalists and award winners will be included in the HKAA International Youth Art Talent Pool and will continue to receive support through master workshops, international recommendations, and resources for academic and artistic development.

Last month, the organizing committee released the music version of the competition theme song, “Art in Every Child’s Heart.” An MV version featuring A-Zai will follow.

Standing at the forefront of all this, A-Zai delivers a simple message: “When your child is drawing, are they happy?” With that question, the organizers hope to tell every parent that this is a competition worth taking seriously, and that it also comes with a mascot friend who will sincerely accompany their child.

The 2026 Hong Kong International Youth Art Award is open to young people worldwide aged 3 to 23. Official website: www.hkaa.hk

About the 2026 Hong Kong International Youth Art Award

The 2026 Hong Kong International Youth Art Award (HKAA) is an international art competition open to young people worldwide aged 3 to 23. Committed to open and diverse judging standards, it provides a platform for participants from different backgrounds to showcase their creativity and artistic potential. Hosted in Hong Kong, the competition features a jury spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and the winning works will be publicly exhibited in Hong Kong.