Surrey BC Digital Marketing Agency Oi Marketing Earns Google Partner Status and BBB Accreditation

Two independent organizations, Google and the Better Business Bureau, have recognized Oi Marketing for meeting rigorous standards in advertising performance and client trust. The Surrey-based digital marketing agency now holds both Google Partner status and a BBB A+ accreditation, a combination that sets it apart in a competitive Canadian market. One credential reflects verified results in paid search, while the other reflects how the agency treats the people they work with.

Google Partner Status

Google Partner status requires agencies to meet ongoing performance benchmarks across active ad spend, campaign health, and certified expertise in Google Ads. The designation is not permanent and must be maintained over time, meaning agencies are evaluated on an ongoing basis rather than at a single point in time. Oi Marketing’s team holds Google Ads certifications and manages campaigns for businesses across a range of industries and budgets, from local service providers in Surrey to businesses running broader paid search strategies across Canada. Campaigns are structured around measurable business goals and tracked through analytics, covering everything from local search visibility to scaled paid search.

BBB Accreditation

The BBB grants accreditation to businesses that meet its standards for transparency, ethical practice, and customer dispute resolution. Oi Marketing holds an A+ rating . The agency operates with full transparency in reporting, giving clients access to detailed performance reports, scheduled strategy sessions, and direct contact with the team throughout the working relationship. The accreditation serves as an independent confirmation of those practices.

Web Design and SEO Services

Oi Marketing builds custom WordPress website designs that are mobile-first, speed-optimized with sub-two-second load times, and structured with on-page SEO included from the start. Each project begins with research into the client’s market, target customers, and competition before any design or content work begins. The end goal is a site that reflects the client’s brand and converts visitors into customers.

On the SEO side, the agency specializes in local search. Services cover keyword research, on-page optimization, content creation, local citations, Google Business Profile management, and link building, all handled under one roof. The focus is on sustainable visibility in local search results, including placement in the Google Map Pack, over the long term.

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Community Involvement and Industry Recognition

Beyond Google and the BBB, Oi Marketing is an active member of the Surrey and White Rock Board of Trade and the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce. For 2026, Clutch recognized the agency as a Top Creative Agency and Top Advertising Company in Langley, BC, based on verified client reviews. The agency primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, as well as across all of Canada.

About Oi Marketing

Oi Marketing is a full-service digital marketing and consulting agency based in Surrey, British Columbia. Founded in 2018 and operating full-time since 2022, the agency serves small and medium-sized businesses across the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, and beyond. Services include web design, local SEO, Google Ads, social media management, brand strategy, and reputation management.

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