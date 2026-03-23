Saguaro Point Announces the Ultimate Golf Estate in Scottsdale for the Perfect Buddy Trip

A New Era of Golf Travel

For years, the Scottsdale golf trip followed a familiar script. A group of friends would book tee times months in advance, fly into Phoenix, check into a resort, and spend the next few days shuttling between courses, restaurants, and hotel bars. While this approach worked, the growth of golf travel has revealed an important realization: the house itself can be just as important as the golf.

Located in North Scottsdale, just minutes from celebrated courses such as Troon North Golf Club and Grayhawk Golf Club, Saguaro Point offers an entirely new kind of golf retreat. Designed with golf groups in mind, the estate was created by a group of golf professionals who recognized that traditional lodging options weren’t tailored to the needs of modern golf travelers.

Arizona’s golf industry generates over $6 billion annually, fueled by more than 16 million rounds played each year. As one of the largest golf destinations in the world, Scottsdale now boasts over 200 golf courses, attracting travelers who want to experience the best public courses in North America. As a result, golf groups are increasingly seeking private homes that can accommodate their entire party, rather than staying in multiple hotel rooms across a resort property.

Designed for Golf Groups, By Golf Professionals

“We saw an untapped niche in the Scottsdale rental market when it came to high-end golf amenities,” says one of the founders of Saguaro Point. “Instead of building another house with a putting green, a pickleball court, or even a lazy river, we wanted to create something Scottsdale had never seen before: a house designed entirely around golf.”

The centerpiece of Saguaro Point’s design is its sprawling short-game complex, built by Celebrity Greens. This multi-green setup features four separate putting and chipping greens, six tee boxes, two bunkers, and elevation changes that approach 100 feet from tee to green. It allows guests to create a variety of shots, from short putts to approach shots as long as 160 yards, without leaving the property. Tee shots play across the complex and surrounding desert terrain, providing strategy and variety for golfers of all levels.

The short-game complex quickly becomes the heart of the trip. “Morning warmups often start there,” says Todd Raisch, Managing Partner of Saguaro Point. “Soon enough, the games begin. And when the sun drops behind Pinnacle Peak, the backyard putting green lights up for night putting sessions that can stretch well past midnight.”

A Golf Experience That Never Stops

Saguaro Point’s focus on golf doesn’t end in the backyard. Inside the home, the golf theme continues. The game room features a Full Swing golf simulator, allowing guests to virtually play famous courses or compete in sports games like football and hockey. With eight bedrooms and thirteen queen-sized or larger beds, including two Murphy beds in the attached casita, the home comfortably hosts groups of up to 20 guests. The layout ensures that golf groups can stay together while still enjoying privacy and space.

One of the home’s most memorable features is its concealed private wine cellar, hidden behind a door built into the lower great room bar. “Secret rooms are always fun,” says Raisch. “It is one of those things guests remember long after the trip.”

The estate’s architecture reflects the desert modern style that defines Scottsdale. Clean lines, natural materials, and expansive glass windows connect the home to its surrounding Sonoran Desert landscape. The design also pays homage to Frank Lloyd Wright, whose nearby Taliesin West helped shape the region’s architectural identity. Sections of steel fencing once associated with Taliesin West now ring much of the estate, linking the property to one of the most influential landmarks in American architecture.

Proximity to Scottsdale’s Best Courses

Saguaro Point’s location is a major advantage for golfers. The estate sits just minutes from some of Scottsdale’s most sought-after golf courses. Guests can play at Troon North, Grayhawk Golf Club, The Boulders Golf Club, and TPC Scottsdale without spending large portions of their day driving across the Valley. This proximity allows groups to maximize their time on the course and minimize travel time between rounds.

One of the property’s most surprising advantages is its setting at the peak of a mountain ridge. From this vantage point, guests enjoy sweeping sunrises and dramatic sunsets, offering a perspective of the desert that few homes in the area can provide.

Saguaro Point Recognized as Best Luxury Vacation Rental in Scottsdale for 2026

Saguaro Point LLC has earned the prestigious title of Best Luxury Vacation Rental in Scottsdale for 2026 at the Evergreen Awards, celebrated for its unparalleled blend of innovation, luxury, and golf-centric design. The estate’s exceptional features, including its custom-built short game complex and expansive accommodations, have set a new standard in golf travel. Saguaro Point’s commitment to creating a unique, group-friendly experience tailored to modern golfers has made it a standout in the Scottsdale rental market.

Saguaro Point: A Game-Changer in Golf Travel

Saguaro Point’s combination of location, golf-centric amenities, and group-friendly design reflects a broader shift happening in golf travel. “Buddy trips today are no longer just about tee times. Increasingly, they’re about the time spent between rounds,” says Raisch. “It’s the stories told over drinks, the late-night putting contests, and the shared experience of the trip itself.”

In a city filled with lavish vacation rentals, Saguaro Point offers a rare combination of golf amenities and luxury accommodations. This estate was designed to meet the needs of modern golf travel, where the house isn’t just a place to sleep, but an integral part of the golfing experience. Groups looking to plan their next Scottsdale golf trip can learn more about Saguaro Point at www.saguaropoint.com .

About Saguaro Point

Saguaro Point LLC is a luxury golf estate located in North Scottsdale, Arizona, designed specifically for golf groups. The property features a custom-built short game complex, spacious accommodations, and proximity to top-tier golf courses. Created by a group including PGA Golf Professionals, Saguaro Point provides an unparalleled golf-focused experience for golf travelers looking to stay together in a private and luxurious setting.

Media Contact

Todd Raisch

Managing Partner, Saguaro Point LLC

Email: saguaropointllc@gmail.com

Website: Saguaro Point

Instagram: @saguaro_point

Facebook: @Saguaro Point