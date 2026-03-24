OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dies At 43 After Cancer Battle

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43. The company confirmed that Radvinsky passed away after a long illness, describing his death as peaceful and requesting privacy for his family.

Radvinsky, who was born in Ukraine and raised in Chicago, acquired OnlyFans in 2018 from its UK-based founders.

Growth Of OnlyFans Under Radvinsky

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans operates as a subscription-based platform where creators share content and charge users through monthly fees or tips.

The service hosts a wide range of material, including cooking and fitness content, though it is widely associated with adult content and direct creator-to-fan interactions.

Features include livestreams, private messaging, and custom content requests.

The platform retains 20% of creator earnings.

OnlyFans experienced rapid growth during the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing its user base and revenue significantly.

By 2024, the company reported $1.4 billion in revenue generated from transactions exceeding £7 billion.

It also recorded more than 377 million subscribers and about 4.6 million creators on the platform, according to filings with UK authorities.

Radvinsky’s ownership period saw the company expand globally, and he was included on Forbes list of billionaires within three years of acquiring the business.

His net worth was estimated at $4.7 billion.

Regulatory Scrutiny And Content Issues

The platform’s growth brought increased attention from regulators and lawmakers.

In 2024, Ofcom investigated whether minors were able to access adult content on the platform.

Although the investigation was later dropped, Ofcom fined OnlyFans approximately £1 million for providing inaccurate information about its age verification measures.

The company attributed the issue to a technical problem.

Earlier, OnlyFans had faced criticism over alleged failures to remove illegal content, including child sexual abuse material.

In August 2021, the company announced plans to prohibit sexually explicit content, citing pressure from financial partners.

The decision was reversed within days after strong opposition from users and content creators.

Legal Challenges And Platform Practices

OnlyFans has also been involved in legal disputes with users.

Some claims alleged that messages believed to be from creators were handled by third-party contractors.

Those cases have not been successful to date.

Background And Other Activities

Radvinsky graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in economics.

He lived in Florida and was involved in technology investments through his venture firm Leo.com.

He had also been considering a potential sale of OnlyFans in the past year.

His philanthropic work included donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Featured image credits: Roboflow Universe

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