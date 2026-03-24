Weight Loss Drug Price Cuts In US Spur Direct To Consumer Sales Shift

Falling prices for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs in the United States are reshaping how pharmaceutical companies sell treatments, with more patients paying out of pocket and drugmakers turning to direct-to-consumer channels. The shift follows price reductions by manufacturers and limited insurance coverage, creating a more competitive market for widely used medicines such as Zepbound and Wegovy.

For patients like Ruth Gonzalez, who does not have insurance coverage for weight-loss drugs, lower prices have begun to ease the financial burden while expanding treatment options.

Patient Experience Reflects Cost Pressures

Gonzalez, 56, said she made multiple financial adjustments to afford treatment, including reducing household expenses and subscription services.

The monthly cost of Zepbound was about $350, paid entirely out of pocket.

After starting treatment, her blood pressure returned to normal within six weeks, and she lost more than 40 pounds, reducing her weight to 175 pounds.

She said the improvements may help manage related health conditions, including sleep apnoea and fatty liver disease.

Price reductions introduced by Eli Lilly in December lowered the cost of certain doses by $50 to $100 per month, allowing her to increase dosage.

She is also considering a lower-cost oral alternative expected to be introduced by the company.

Competition Drives Price Reductions

The price cuts reflect growing competition between pharmaceutical companies seeking to expand market share in the US, where adult obesity rates are around 40%.

A starting dose of Wegovy now costs about $149 per month for self-paying patients, compared with a launch list price exceeding $1,600 per month in 2021.

Zepbound vials now start at $299 per month, down from more than $1,000 at launch in 2023.

Although prices remain higher than in many other countries, analysts expect further declines as patents expire and new products enter the market.

Insurance Gaps Shift Costs To Patients

Many insurers, both private and government, have declined to cover GLP-1 drugs when prescribed solely for weight loss, citing high costs.

As a result, a significant number of patients are paying directly for treatment.

This has changed the typical pricing structure, where negotiations between manufacturers, insurers, and intermediaries determine final costs.

Instead, drugmakers are increasingly targeting consumers directly.

Rise Of Direct To Consumer Sales Models

Pharmaceutical companies have launched new sales strategies that resemble retail models.

These include direct-to-consumer websites, partnerships with retailers such as Walmart and Costco, and legal actions against competing off-label providers.

The shift also highlights the role of pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which negotiate drug prices between manufacturers and insurers.

Economist Alison Sexton Ward said the changes expose a lack of pricing transparency and are encouraging alternative distribution models.

Policy Interest In Pricing Transparency

The direct-to-consumer approach has drawn attention from policymakers.

Donald Trump has supported the model and in February introduced a platform called TrumpRx.

The website connects consumers directly with drug manufacturers for selected medications.

Drugmakers have indicated interest in expanding similar sales approaches to other types of medicines.

The evolving market for GLP-1 drugs is providing a test case for whether direct sales can reduce costs and alter pricing structures in the US pharmaceutical industry.

Featured image credits: Be You Esthetic Suites

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