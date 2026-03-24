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University Of Essex Wins National Award For Strawberry-Picking Robots

ByJolyen

Mar 24, 2026

University Of Essex Wins National Award For Strawberry-Picking Robots

The University of Essex has received a national award for developing agricultural robots designed to reduce labour strain in harvesting, with the technology already in use on commercial farms.

The university’s Sustainable smArt Robotic Agriculture initiative won best research project in the industry collaboration category at the AI & Robotics Research Awards 2026. The recognition highlights efforts to address challenges in modern farming through automation.

Award Recognises Agricultural Innovation

Co-designer Vishwanathan Mohan said the award reflects the team’s aim to change how food production adapts to current pressures in agriculture.

The award citation noted that the robots use artificial intelligence to automate repetitive and labour-intensive tasks. It also cited improvements in crop yield, reductions in waste and carbon footprint, and support for local production.

Robots Designed For Strawberry Harvesting

The robotics team first introduced the prototype in October 2024, describing a system capable of picking, weighing, and packaging strawberries within seconds.

The machines are designed to handle tasks that typically require manual labour, addressing workforce shortages in the harvesting sector.

Already Deployed On UK Farms

The robots are currently being used by Wilkin & Sons, a producer known for its fruit preserves, and by JEPCO at a farm in Thorrington, near the university’s campus.

Their deployment marks a transition from prototype development to real-world application within the agricultural industry.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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