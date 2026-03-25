Hydration Room Opens Cow Hollow Clinic, Expanding Access to IV Wellness in San Francisco

San Francisco now has a new destination for medically supervised wellness care. Hydration Room has opened its latest clinic at 1837 Union Street in Cow Hollow, expanding its physician-developed IV therapy and injection services in the Bay Area. The opening is a deliberate move into one of the country’s most health-forward urban neighborhoods, where residents tend to treat wellness not as an afterthought, but as part of the daily rhythm: early workouts, long workdays, active weekends, and schedules that rarely let up. Hydration Room is built for exactly that kind of pace. Rather than positioning IV therapy as a recovery shortcut, the clinic is designed around consistent, proactive care.

[ IMAGE: Interior photo of the new San Francisco Hydration Room clinic located in Cow Hollow at 1837 Union Street]

A Decade of Growth Built on Clinical Standards

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Brett Florie, a board-certified anesthesiologist based in Southern California, Hydration Room has expanded to nearly 60 locations and delivered over 1.5 million wellness therapies. The company was built on a simple yet powerful belief: clinical-grade nutrient and vitamin therapies should be part of everyday preventive wellness, not restricted to hospital or urgent care environments. The San Francisco clinic reflects that same commitment, extending physician-developed care to a new patient community in the Bay Area.

Signature Therapies Available at Hydration Room’s Cow Hollow Clinic

The Union Street location offers a focused menu of IV therapies developed by Dr. Florie to address the specific wellness demands of San Francisco’s professional community. Each protocol is administered by a registered nurse and runs approximately 30 to 45 minutes.

NAD+ Therapy: NAD+ therapy is designed to help support cellular repair, cognitive function, and overall vitality.

NAD+ therapy is designed to help support cellular repair, cognitive function, and overall vitality. Wellness Infusion: Formulated to support stress resilience and sleep recovery, the Wellness Infusion combines hydration with targeted vitamins and nutrients designed to help the body recalibrate during periods of high demand.

Formulated to support stress resilience and sleep recovery, the Wellness Infusion combines hydration with targeted vitamins and nutrients designed to help the body recalibrate during periods of high demand. Immune Support IV: Designed for frequent travelers, demanding work schedules, and seasonal immune dips, the Immune Support IV delivers hydration and nutrients to support immune function, helping patients stay energized, resilient, and at their best.

All treatments are FSA and HSA eligible, with no insurance required to book.

Personalized, Medically Supervised Care

Every therapy at Hydration Room is developed under physician oversight and tailored to each patient’s goals. Board-certified nurse practitioners are on hand seven days a week to provide complimentary consultations, helping new patients identify the most appropriate protocol before their first session. For those building a long-term wellness routine, membership plans include a monthly IV therapy alongside discounted access to additional services across the network.

Dr. Brett Florie, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, noted that San Francisco’s working community is well-suited to the clinic’s structured, goal-oriented approach to care. He pointed to the company’s focus on repeat, medically supervised visits as the key differentiator, with each patient’s plan shaped around their specific priorities, whether that involves immune resilience, cognitive performance, or recovery from physical and mental fatigue.

About Hydration Room

Hydration Room was founded in 2014 by Dr. Brett Florie, a board-certified anesthesiologist and Southern California native who built the practice on the belief that evidence-based nutrient therapies should be accessible as a standard part of preventive health. With more than 60 locations across Southern California and the Bay Area, and over 1.5 million treatments delivered, Hydration Room offers physician-formulated IV therapies, vitamin injections, NAD+ services, regenerative medicine, and more. All treatment protocols are developed under medical supervision and customized to each patient through complementary nurse practitioner consultations. Services are FSA and HSA eligible with no insurance required. For more information, visit hydrationroom.com.