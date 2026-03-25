CAST Navigation Delivers Advanced GNSS Simulation Technology for Precise, Repeatable Testing in Complex Environments

When testing a global navigation satellite system (GNSS), comprehensive testing usually isn’t possible when relying on live satellite signals. In a live environment, engineers can’t determine the exact cause of errors, which can slow development and increase risk, so it’s impossible to establish controlled conditions suitable for experimentation and isolate specific variables without using a controlled signal environment.

A valid experiment requires repetition of identical scenarios because it enables engineers to validate assumptions, debug faults, and compare performance. Without this consistent verification, it’s impossible to put confidence in a satellite system.

Also, there are certain GNSS conditions that simply can’t be put into practice in the real world for testing purposes. For example, spoofing or jamming satellite signals is usually illegal because such activities could cause interference or harm in other systems. There are also environmental effects like atmospheric interference or terrain obstruction that can’t be easily configured or isolated in a live testing scenario.

Clearly, there’s a need for a controlled simulation environment that can generate repeatable GNSS conditions, enabling engineers to conduct reliable testing and validation. Without such controlled product testing, reliability, safety, and performance claims can’t be rigorously validated through empirical experimentation.

CAST Navigation provides a highly realistic and reliable simulated satellite signal environment that enables organizations working with their systems to do rigorous testing of technologies such as guidance systems and positioning technologies. By creating artificial signals that can be precisely repeated as many times as necessary, engineers can get the data they need with none of the difficulties and restrictions of operating in a real-world environment.

At the core of this technology from CAST Navigation is the ability to generate multi-constellation GNSS signals across multiple frequencies, such as GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. These systems are highly adaptable to all kinds of experimental conditions. For example, they support simultaneous simulation of multiple satellite systems at once, allowing engineers to account for variables like terrestrial movement and space-based trajectories.

Using advanced motion modeling, engineers can use CAST Navigation’s system to simulate position, orientation, and complex motion patterns in real-time. But CAST Navigation technology isn’t just modeling satellite movement. It’s also modeling the environment the satellites are operating in, with variables such as atmospheric interference (e.g., ionospheric delay) fully integrated into the testing environment.

Engineers can test their production systems not just under ideal conditions but also in adverse environments, such as one where satellite signals are being jammed by bad actors. This makes CAST Navigation systems invaluable for both military and commercial applications, particularly when engineers are trying to design GNSS systems that are resilient and flexible.

In addition to providing an ideal experimentation environment, CAST Navigation also offers full-service support. They’ll teach teams how to use this technology, and they’ll offer system upgrades as well as maintenance and repair over time, ensuring clients can continuously adapt their testing as the operational environment and requirements change.