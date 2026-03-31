Island Time Tours Elevates Florida Tourism with Private, Customizable Boat Experiences

The Office of Governor Ron DeSantis reports that over 143.3 million visitors went to Florida in 2025, and the state is the #1 domestic travel destination in the US. Tourism in Florida is on an upward trajectory, as people from all over the world are interested in what this sunny state has to offer.

Visitors typically explore the land, seeing attractions such as Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort, or even wildlife refuges. But beyond that, there’s the sea, and Island Time Tours can help people get on the water without having to rent or man a boat themselves.

This company provides a unique experience by running private boat tours and charters that go to optimal scenic locations they wouldn’t find on their own. Customers can enjoy an uncrowded and intimate experience aboard its 24-foot Everglades Center Concole.

Every ride is manned by experienced captains who have extensive knowledge of the local waters, and they will note points of interest, as well as interesting facts. Customers are also supported by crew members who emphasize safety and satisfaction.

The company has four types of tours: Egmont Key, Sandbar Excursion, Skyway Bridge Light Show, and Sunset Cruise. Each is designed to accommodate small parties of up to 6 people, as this allows groups to have a positive experience without feeling crowded or rushed.

The Egmont Key tour is an 8-hour full-day trip that gives visitors an intimate look at this private island. Both locals and tourists can discover new things at this designated wildlife preserve while they walk the island on their own.

The Sandbar Excursion takes customers through the waterways of St. Petersburg, and its destination is a secluded sandbar that’s only accessible by boat, giving visitors exclusive access. Choices include a 4-hour or 8-hour tour; both allow visitors ample time to swim, float, or simply bask in the sun.

The Skyway Bridge Light Show is a unique after-dark experience that takes people on a private 2-hour cruise. This tour brings customers to the best views of the Skyway Bridge, which is lit up with over 1,800 vertical light fixtures at night. It’s ideal for visitors who want to avoid traffic or crowds.

The Sunset Cruise brings visitors along Tampa Bay’s coast, and Island Time Tours times its tours to coincide with the golden hour; they’re out on the water for 2 hours total. Many visitors find it to be a good way to end a long day, especially if they want to relax and wind down before dark.

Those who have are celebrating special occasions and holidays can benefit from Island Time Tours’ customized experiences. Its captains will take customers on personalized adventures full of treasured memories. People can also customize many of the mentioned tours and charters, as the business believes that the experience is entirely up to its customers.