Good News Guys Bring Noah’s Ark to Life with New Album and Music Videos Filmed at the Ark Encounter

Good News Guys, a Christian music duo with over 230,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 200 million video views, has released their newest album, Noah’s Ark, alongside a series of music videos filmed on location at the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. The six-track album brings Noah’s story to life for children through original songs that teach kids God is a promise keeper, completely trustworthy, and sovereign over all things.

Noah’s Ark is the duo’s fifth album and will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and YouTube Music. Physical CDs are available at goodnewsguys.com, and accompanying music videos will premiere on YouTube.

The accompanying music videos, shot inside and around the life-size Ark Encounter, give families a visual, immersive experience that goes beyond audio alone. It makes it easy for kids to engage with the Bible story in a way that sticks.

The album is designed for children ages 0–10 and is ideal for family devotions, car rides, Sunday school, and kids’ church activities.

WHAT FAMILIES, CHURCHES & PARTNERS ARE SAYING

“We’re thrilled that the Ark can be used by other ministries to reach youth with the truths of the Bible, the gospel most of all. We were happy to host such a talented, passionate team, for more than ever in our increasingly secular times, we need to present young people with answers.”

— Mark Looy, Chief Communications Officer & Co-Founder, Answers in Genesis / Ark Encounter

“We use Good News Guys videos that go along with our series in Life Kids Early Childhood! Some of our quieter kids have started opening up and joining in during the songs. That’s been really special to see. The Good News Guys are helping plant seeds of faith in such a fun and memorable way. We love how consistent their message is—it aligns so well with what we’re teaching each week. The way they present the Gospel is so clear and age-appropriate. It’s making a real impact in our early childhood classrooms.”

— Hadessah Allove, Children’s Ministry Director, Life Church, St. Cloud, Minnesota

“We love the Good News Guys! All three of our kids sing along to their songs, dance to their videos, and gather around the computer or iPhone whenever the guys release a new album. Noah’s Ark is another winner! The Good News Guys produce amazingly well-written songs, true to the Biblical narrative… and edit their music and videos with creative excellence that spiritually edifies and entertains our entire family, as well as honors the Lord.”

— Joshua Lee Henry, Marketing Strategist & Copywriter | MA Leadership, Wesley Seminary

“We were blessed to come across the Good News Guys in 2021 and have been grateful for their ministry ever since! Our home is filled with singing, laughing, and praising daily because of their videos and songs that keep our minds focused on the Good News of God’s love!”

— Laurie Grgich, Parent & Longtime Listener

“Just like Noah trusted God even before the rain came, we hope these songs help kids trust God, celebrate His faithfulness, and follow Jesus with courage and joy.”

— Jordan Sovis, Co-Founder, Good News Guys

ALBUM TRACKLIST

1. Rise & Shine (Arky Arky)

2. Noah’s Tool Song

3. Two by Two

4. One Door, and Only One

5. The Ark Song

6. The Rainbow Song

LISTEN & SHARE

Album (All Platforms): https://found.ee/NoahArk

Physical CDs: www.goodnewsguys.com/category/all-products

Music Videos: www.youtube.com/@TheGoodNewsGuys

ABOUT GOOD NEWS GUYS

Founded in 2021 by Vinnie Lindquist and Jordan Sovis, Good News Guys creates Bible-true music and videos for children and families. What started as a passion project by two Michigan dads has grown into one of the leading Christian children’s channels on YouTube, with over 230,000 subscribers, more than 112 videos, and over 200 million total views. Their catalog includes five albums: Got Good News! (2022), Lullabies (2023), Christmas (2023), Battles of the Bible (2024), and now Noah’s Ark (2026), plus the single Read Your Bible, Pray Every Day (2025). The duo draws over 43,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and their content is also featured on Minno Kids, Yippee, FaithChannel, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. In 2025, both Vinnie and Jordan left their careers to pursue full-time ministry with Good News Guys. Vinnie stepped away from teaching, and Jordan from over a decade in professional media production. The duo also performs live shows at churches and family events nationwide.

For more information, visit www.goodnewsguys.com .