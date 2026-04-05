US Hiring Rebounds In March With 178,000 Jobs Added As Unemployment Falls

U.S. employers added 178,000 jobs in March, marking a rebound after a sharp decline the previous month, according to new data from the Department of Labor. The increase exceeded consensus forecasts of 60,000 payroll gains, based on estimates compiled by FactSet, while the unemployment rate declined to 4.3% from 4.4% in February.

Health Care And Construction Lead Job Gains

Job growth in March was led by the health care sector, which added 76,000 jobs as workers returned following earlier strikes. Construction and transportation and warehousing also recorded gains, adding 26,000 and 21,000 jobs, respectively.

Federal employment continued to decline, with a reduction of 18,000 positions.

Rebound Follows Revised February Job Losses

The March figures follow a weaker February report, which was revised to show a loss of 133,000 jobs, compared to the previously reported decline of 92,000. The downturn in February was attributed in part to health care strikes and winter weather disruptions.

From January through March, employers added an average of 68,000 jobs per month, reflecting mixed hiring trends so far this year.

Economists Cite Temporary Factors Behind Increase

Olu Sonola said the March data showed a clear rebound, noting that hiring gains extended beyond health care to sectors such as construction and manufacturing.

Other economists pointed to temporary factors. Stephen Brown said the improvement reflects a reversal of disruptions seen in February rather than sustained momentum. Laura Ullrich described the broader trend as one of recalibration rather than acceleration.

Public Sentiment And Labor Market Pressures Persist

Despite the increase in hiring, public sentiment toward the labor market remains weak. A Gallup poll conducted at the end of 2025 found that 72% of Americans believed it was a bad time to find a job, up from 54% a year earlier.

Jerome Powell said in remarks to students at Harvard University that entering the labor market remains challenging, particularly for younger workers, though opportunities are expected over time.

Energy Prices And Economic Risks May Affect Hiring

Rising energy prices linked to the U.S.-Iran conflict have introduced additional uncertainty. Fuel costs increased following military actions on February 28, with gasoline prices exceeding $4 per gallon and oil prices rising above $100 per barrel.

James McCann said higher energy costs could lead companies to slow hiring or increase layoffs later in the year.

Layoffs Remain Limited As Fed Policy Outlook Holds

Layoffs remain relatively contained. A report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas found about 60,000 job cuts in March, higher than February but lower than the same period last year.

Analysts also pointed to longer-term challenges, including slower job creation, a shrinking labor force, and a rising share of long-term unemployed workers.

March’s employment data is expected to influence monetary policy decisions. Federal Reserve officials held interest rates steady at their March meeting and indicated the possibility of one rate cut in 2026. Some economists now expect the central bank to delay rate cuts further.

Daniel Zhao said the latest report reduces pressure on the Federal Reserve to act immediately, allowing policymakers to monitor the potential economic effects of rising energy prices and geopolitical developments.

Featured image credits: Insogna CPA

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