Record High! OMODA & JAECOO March Sales Exceed 61,000 Units, Cumulative Sales Break 960,000– Sprinting Toward the Million Club

In March 2026, OMODA & JAECOO’s global sales reached 61,254 units, a 210% year-on-year increase, setting a new monthly sales record. Among these, sales of new energy vehicles reached 39,716 units, surging 471% year-on-year. Driven by sustained strong growth momentum, the brands’ cumulative global sales have surpassed 960,000 units, bringing them within striking distance of the million-unit sales club. As the fastest-growing young brands globally to reach the million-unit sales milestone, OMODA & JAECOO achieved this feat in less than three years, significantly outpacing the industry average.

Fastest Growth, Global Leadership : Unstoppable Momentum of the World’s Fastest‑Growing Brand

OMODA and JAECOO develop in parallel, forming differentiated market coverage. OMODA focuses on the global crossover segment, emphasizing urban trends and personalized mobility; JAECOO positions itself as a global Elegant off-road brand, catering to outdoor exploration needs. This dual-track strategy precisely targets mainstream global markets, providing structural support for sustained sales growth. Models such as the OMODA 5 and JAECOO 7 are hot sellers worldwide, becoming clear segment stars.

The 471% year-on-year surge in NEV sales in March is driven primarily by the technological superiority of the SHS Super Hybrid System. With “Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range” as its core features, this system offers global users a cost-effective new energy mobility solution amid persistently high fuel prices, further solidifying the brand’s status as the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand.”

In Europe, a hub of the automotive industry, the sustained popularity of OMODA & JAECOO demonstrates the brands’ strong appeal. In just two years, the brand has rapidly expanded into 16 countries, achieving cumulative sales of nearly 250,000 units. With growth rates ranking among the industry’s highest, it has become one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the European market. In April 2026, the brand will officially enter the French, followed by Germany in May, achieving full coverage across Europe. From Europe to the world, OMODA & JAECOO is charging headlong into the million-unit era with unstoppable momentum.

Countdown to the Million-Unit Era: Official Breakthrough in April, Global Strategy Elevated to a New Height

As of the end of March 2026, OMODA & JAECOO’s global cumulative sales reached 960,000 units, officially launching the countdown to the million-unit milestone. Based on the current strong sales momentum, the brand is expected to officially surpass one million units in April 2026, becoming the fastest-growing young brand in the history of the global automotive industry to achieve this milestone.

April 2026, coinciding with the Chery International Business Summit and Auto China 2026, OMODA & JAECOO will celebrate its third anniversary and the convergence of the one‑million‑sales milestone. On this occasion, the brand will launch a series of major events: a press conference at Auto China will review the brand’s three-year global journey and look ahead to the new million-unit era; At the Wuhu New Million-Unit Sales Strategy Launch and O4 Roll-off Event, the OMODA 4 will officially roll off the production line, and key strategies will be unveiled to fully kick off the blueprint for the new million-unit era; the HEV Long-Distance Test Marathon will feature multiple SHS-H models challenging extreme range limits to showcase cutting-edge technical prowess; the VPD( Valet Parking Driver) Smart Parking Experience will allow global partners to deeply experience the latest advancements in intelligent driving; The Ecosystem Pavilion will reopen with a fresh look, offering an immersive presentation of the brand’s ecosystem layout; the OMODA NIGHT Music Festival will blend technology and art to deliver a new lifestyle experience that exceeds expectations. This series of meticulously planned events will showcase OMODA & JAECOO’s future-oriented new products and technologies, serving as a premier platform for the brand to discuss opportunities with global partners, users, and the industry.

In April 2026, as the brand’s third anniversary converges with the milestone of one million vehicles, this brand—which rose to prominence as the “world’s fastest-growing”—is poised to once again let the world witness the“OJ Miracle”. With the launch of a new strategy, the unveiling of new products, and the debut of new technologies, a grander and more exciting new chapter is slowly unfolding. The world awaits.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top one automotive brand in global markets for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.