Anthropic Reinstates OpenClaw Creator’s Account After Brief Suspension Sparks Debate

Anthropic briefly suspended the account of OpenClaw creator Peter Steinberger, triggering industry discussion over third-party AI tools, pricing policies, and competition among leading model providers.

Account Suspension And Reinstatement Draw Public Attention

Steinberger revealed the suspension early Friday in a post on X, sharing a message from Anthropic citing “suspicious” activity. “Yeah folks, it’s gonna be harder in the future to ensure OpenClaw still works with Anthropic models,” he wrote.

Yeah folks, it's gonna be harder in the future to ensure OpenClaw still works with Anthropic models. pic.twitter.com/U6F8GZvPcH — Peter Steinberger 🦞 (@steipete) April 10, 2026

The ban was short-lived. Hours later, Steinberger confirmed that his account had been reinstated after the post gained widespread attention. Among the responses was a comment from an Anthropic engineer stating that the company had never banned users for utilizing OpenClaw and offering assistance. It remains unclear whether this intervention led to the account’s restoration.

TechCrunch reported that Anthropic was contacted for clarification.

Policy Changes Affect Third-Party Harnesses Like OpenClaw

The incident followed Anthropic’s recent announcement that subscriptions to its Claude models would no longer cover usage through third-party harnesses, including OpenClaw. Users must now pay separately based on consumption via Claude’s API.

Anthropic stated that the pricing adjustment was introduced because subscriptions were not designed to support the “usage patterns” of claws. These tools can be more compute-intensive than standard prompts or scripts, as they may run continuous reasoning loops, automatically retry tasks, and integrate with multiple third-party services.

Anthropic also offers its own agent, Cowork, which operates within its ecosystem.

Developer Criticizes Timing Of Pricing Changes

Steinberger disputed Anthropic’s explanation, suggesting the move coincided with the introduction of new proprietary features. After the pricing change, he wrote, “Funny how timings match up, first they copy some popular features into their closed harness, then they lock out open source.”

woke up and my mentions are full of these



Both me and @davemorin tried to talk sense into Anthropic, best we managed was delaying this for a week.



Funny how timings match up, first they copy some popular features into their closed harness, then they lock out open source. https://t.co/Mgmv6YmW2B — Peter Steinberger 🦞 (@steipete) April 3, 2026

He appeared to reference Claude Dispatch, a feature within Anthropic’s Cowork agent that enables users to assign tasks and remotely control AI agents. Dispatch was released weeks before the pricing policy affecting OpenClaw.

Steinberger reiterated his frustration following the suspension and subsequent reinstatement, further fueling online debate.

Role At OpenAI Adds Competitive Context

The discussion also drew attention to Steinberger’s employment at OpenAI, a competitor to Anthropic. Some commentators speculated about potential conflicts of interest, while others questioned why he continued testing Claude models.

Steinberger clarified that his work with the OpenClaw Foundation aims to ensure compatibility across multiple AI providers, independent of his role at OpenAI.

“You need to separate two things,” he wrote. “My work at the OpenClaw Foundation where we wanna make OpenClaw work great for any model provider, and my job at OpenAI to help them with future product strategy.”

He also noted that he uses Claude primarily for testing to ensure OpenClaw updates remain compatible for its users.

Claude’s Popularity Among Developers Highlighted

Online discussions further indicated that Claude remains a preferred model among some OpenClaw users. When asked why he continued testing Anthropic’s models, Steinberger acknowledged their popularity and suggested ongoing efforts to improve alternatives.

The episode underscores the evolving dynamics between open-source developers and proprietary AI platforms as companies refine pricing models and expand agent-based capabilities.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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