Record-Breaking! OMODA&JAECOO Hits Top 13 in Brazil in Less Than a Year

In March 2026, OMODA&JAECOO achieved a historic breakthrough in the Brazilian market, with registrations reaching 2,450 units—a 36% increase from February—marking its best performance since entry. Notably, in less than a year of operation, OMODA&JAECOO have successfully climbed into the Top 13 brands in the national retail segment. This rapid breakthrough in a competitive landscape demonstrates the brand’s robust competitiveness and influence. February sales had already set a record for the brand’s first 10 months of operation, and March’s performance pushed the bar even higher, marking a new phase of high-quality development for the brand in Brazil.

Driven by Best-Sellers: Leading Both NEV and SUV Core Segments

The robust growth of OMODA&JAECOO is driven by the outstanding performance of its flagship models. The OMODA 5 and JAECOO 7 are powering growth on two fronts, achieving continuous breakthroughs in the NEV and SUV segments.

The OMODA 5 SHS-H delivered standout results in the NEV segment. In March, it ranked among Brazil’s top 2 best-selling NEVs, outperforming mainstream HEV and PHEV competitors such as the Toyota Corolla Cross. For the cumulative period of January–March 2026, the Omoda 5 ranked as the second best-selling SUV HEV in Brazil.

The JAECOO 7, leveraging its premium yet accessible plug-in hybrid technology, has further solidified the brand’s positioning, ranking among the top 18 in national NEV sales. This strongly supports the brand’s localized product diversification strategy. From April 2025 to March 2026, cumulative sales for this model in Brazil surpassed 6,500 units.

Across its core segments (SUV B, C, and D), the brand now ranks 12th overall, with a competitive lineup including Jaecoo 7, Omoda E5, Omoda 5 HEV, and Omoda 7. This comprehensive coverage of mainstream segments aligns deeply with the needs of Brazilian consumers.

Channel Upgrades: Laying the Foundation for Long-Term Growth

This performance is fueled by the brand’s deep market penetration and sustained investment in Brazil. OMODA&JAECOO consistently champions trust, product supply, and customer experience as its three core pillars, pursuing sustainable, high-quality growth.

Currently, OMODA&JAECOO has established a network of over 70 dealerships across 24 Brazilian statesl, achieving extensive market coverage. Simultaneously, the brand is elevating after-sales service by increasing investments in infrastructure and professional staff training. By introducing industry-leading warranty policies and highly competitive maintenance plans, OMODA&JAECOO continues to bolster customer loyalty.

Looking ahead, the brand plans to further enrich its product portfolio by launching all-new models and variants, while accelerating channel expansion. The goal is to expand its sales network to more than 100 locations by mid-2026 and achieve an average monthly sales volume exceeding 3,000 units.

As of the end of March 2026, OMODA & JAECOO’s global cumulative sales have exceeded 960,000 units, with the million-unit milestone within sight. The breakthrough performance in Brazil in March is not only a key achievement of OMODA & JAECOO’s overseas expansion but also a boost toward the brand’s million-sales milestone. OMODA & JAECOO will further showcase its global development achievements and plans at the AutoChina2026 in April and the 2026 International Business Summit, continuously injecting new momentum into its global market growth.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People” as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World’s Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world’s leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the “The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand”. Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.