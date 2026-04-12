Read & Associates Ltd Announces the Scaling Beyond Borders Initiative: The Accountant Bridging UK and U.S. Business

A Vision That Crossed the Atlantic

From an early age, Blane Read showed a strong entrepreneurial drive. He was motivated not only by the desire to achieve financial success, but also to understand how to build, sustain, and scale it. His curiosity about how tax systems operate led him to pursue a career in accounting, and in 2012, at just nineteen years old, he took his first steps into the business world. While working in entry-level roles within industry alongside his studies, Blane steadily progressed and eventually qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant.

He went on to earn multiple qualifications, including a First-Class Honours degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, along with AAT certification and the globally recognized ACCA qualification, which provided a strong foundation in international accounting standards. As his expertise developed, Blane advanced through the industry, taking on a range of senior positions and gaining experience in managing accounting and tax matters for both UK and U.S. companies. Driven by a desire to share his knowledge, he ultimately shifted his focus toward supporting other entrepreneurs, which led him to establish his own company.

Building Read & Associates Ltd

Read & Associates Ltd began with a clear purpose, to move beyond routine compliance and deliver something more meaningful for business owners. Blane’s Milton Keynes based accountancy and tax advisory firm focused on providing forward looking, strategic advice to help entrepreneurs not just meet their obligations, but understand their numbers, plan ahead and grow with confidence. Read & Associates Ltd supports companies from incorporation through scaling and ultimately to successful exit.

Recognition and Client Impact

The firm’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its recognition as Best Accountants for Business Growth in the UK (2026) at the Evergreen Awards. Read & Associates Ltd consistently reinforces its reputation through client outcomes and long-term relationships. Mark Gittins of Cedar Group described the firm as “a first class service,” Harry Alston of New Gen Media noted, “Their proactive accounting has added huge value to our finance function and the way we look at the accounting side of our business,” and Simon Sharp of Sharp Insight highlighted “the level of service, attention to detail and skill of the team at Read is top notch, conscientious, professional and genuinely cares about our business.”

Today, with its growing team and expanding UK presence, the company supports clients across construction, technology, healthcare and e-commerce sectors.

Expanding Into the U.S. Market

“More and more entrepreneurs are looking to establish their presence across the Atlantic,” Blane says. “UK based companies are wanting to expand to the U.S. and American companies want to conquer the UK. The problem is there is a noticeable shortage of advisors with dual expertise in both UK and U.S. accounting and tax.”

Spotting this gap, Blane established Read & Associates Inc., a new accounting and tax firm based in Orlando, Florida. The firm’s approach mirrors its UK philosophy, focusing on financial insight and strategic guidance beyond compliance. It supports both U.S. businesses seeking financial direction and UK founders expanding into the U.S., simplifying dual tax system complexities.

Scaling Success Without Borders

With Read & Associates Ltd established in the UK and Read & Associates Inc now operating in Orlando, the firm is positioned to bridge two major global markets. By combining local insight with international expertise, it creates structured pathways for cross border expansion.

The expansion reflects a broader mission to redefine modern accountancy as more entrepreneurs adopt global business models from inception. The firm continues to support decision making through clarity, structure and long-term financial planning across both jurisdictions.

About Read & Associates Ltd

Read & Associates Ltd is a UK based accountancy and tax advisory firm headquartered in Milton Keynes. The firm provides strategic accounting, tax planning and business advisory services designed to support entrepreneurs from startup through to exit, with a focus on long term business growth and cross border financial expertise.

Media Contact

Blane Read

Owner, Read Associates, Inc.

Email: info@read.associates

Website: read.associates | readandassociates.us | setupstateside.com

Instagram: Read & Associates | Blane Read

TikTok: Read & Associates

LinkedIn: Read & Associates Ltd [1]