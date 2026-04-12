National Co-Living Conference Announces 2026 event

The National Co-Living Conference has announced its 2026 event scheduled for June 5 and 6, 2026, in Denver, Colorado, United States. The conference will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Denver Cherry Creek and will be offered in both in person and virtual formats.

The announcement highlights a continued effort to bring together stakeholders in the residential housing sector, including operators, developers, investors, and service providers focused on shared housing models. The event is positioned as a platform for structured industry discussion around evolving housing demand, urban density challenges, and new approaches to residential living design.

According to organizers, the conference is intended to support dialogue across the co living sector as housing markets in many regions continue to experience affordability pressures and supply constraints. The 2026 program will focus on operational insights, market conditions, and emerging frameworks for shared residential environments.

Conference Focus on Housing and Community Challenges

The 2026 conference agenda is structured around ongoing national conversations regarding housing affordability, rental market dynamics, and shifting lifestyle preferences. The co living model, which combines private residential space with shared communal amenities, will be examined as part of broader discussions on housing accessibility and efficiency.

Organizers have stated that one of the key narrative themes of the conference is the role of co living in addressing interconnected housing challenges, including rising rent levels, limited housing supply in urban markets, and increasing social isolation among residents.

The following statement has been included as part of the event messaging:

“Co-living is the best thing happening right now to solve the skyrocketing rents, housing shortage, and loneliness that millions of Americans are facing,” said Grant Shipman, Founder and Owner of the National Co-Living Conference.

The conference will explore how different market participants interpret and implement co living strategies, including property design considerations, leasing models, and community integration practices.

Program Structure and Participant Engagement

The National Co-Living Conference will feature keynote presentations, moderated panels, and structured networking sessions designed to facilitate professional exchange across the housing sector. Sessions will bring together leaders from co living companies, real estate investment organizations, and property management firms.

Program content will be organized around several core areas, including investment trends in shared housing, regulatory considerations affecting co living development, and operational frameworks used by existing operators. Additional topics will address tenant experience design, technology adoption in property management systems, and long term asset performance comparisons between co living and traditional multifamily housing.

The hybrid format will allow participants to attend in person in Denver or engage through virtual access. Organizers indicate that this approach is intended to broaden participation across domestic and international audiences, including professionals who are evaluating co living as an emerging segment of the housing market.

Venue and Attendance Details

The event will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Denver Cherry Creek, located at 455 South Colorado Boulevard, Denver, Colorado, United States. The venue will host both general sessions and specialized breakout discussions focused on sector specific topics.

Attendance will include industry professionals such as founders, executives, and investors involved in residential real estate and shared housing development. Organizers have also indicated that current and aspiring real estate investors are welcome to attend, reflecting the broadening interest in alternative housing models.

Ticketing and registration information is available through the official conference website at https://www.co-livingconference.com . Limited in person seating will be available, while virtual attendance options are designed to accommodate a wider global audience.

The conference has also noted that media participation will be limited, and press passes may be requested directly through the conference communications contact.

Market Perspectives on Shared Housing Models

Co-living continues to evolve as part of a broader shift in residential real estate toward flexible and community oriented housing arrangements. The model typically involves private sleeping spaces combined with shared kitchens, lounges, and amenity areas designed to increase affordability and optimize use of residential space.

Industry participants at the conference are expected to examine how co living developments are adapting to different regulatory environments across cities and states, as well as how operators are responding to tenant demand for flexibility and affordability.

Discussions will also address how shared housing models are being integrated into broader development pipelines, including conversion of existing properties and purpose built residential projects. The role of operational efficiency, occupancy management, and tenant retention strategies will be central to these conversations.

The conference is expected to highlight case studies from operators managing co living communities at different scales, providing insight into performance metrics, design approaches, and management systems used within the sector.

Industry Participation and Collaboration

The National Co-Living Conference is structured to encourage engagement among multiple segments of the housing industry, including development firms, institutional investors, and service providers supporting residential operations.

Networking sessions will be incorporated into the program to allow participants to explore collaboration opportunities and share operational insights. These sessions are designed to support knowledge exchange between established operators and newer entrants exploring co living as part of their portfolio strategy.

Organizers have emphasized that the event will focus on professional dialogue and industry analysis, with the goal of supporting informed decision making within the shared housing sector.

Public Engagement and Media Access

The conference will include both public participation through ticketed attendance and controlled access for media representatives. Press inquiries and media coordination are managed directly through the National Co-Living Conference communications team.

Limited press passes are available and may be requested by contacting Grant Shipman at Grant@Co-LivingConference.com.

Additional information regarding event programming, registration, and participation is available through the official conference website . Social updates and announcements are published through the organization’s official channels, including Facebook and Instagram .

About National Co-Living Conference

The National Co-Living Conference is an industry focused event platform dedicated to examining developments in shared housing, residential innovation, and co living operations. The conference brings together professionals from across real estate, investment, and property management sectors to discuss emerging trends and operational practices shaping the future of residential living models.

Media Contact

Grant Shipman

National Co-Living Conference

Email: Hello@Co-LivingConference.com

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