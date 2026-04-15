Sofascore Marks Basketball’s Greatest Debate With a Limited-Edition Goat Cheese

Sofascore, the sports-tech company behind one of the world’s most popular sports platforms, has launched The G.O.A.T. Goat Cheese, a limited-edition product distributed across the US market to fans, media, and key stakeholders. The campaign is designed to bring Sofascore’s basketball analytics capabilities to new audiences, and deepen the platform’s connection with one of its most strategically important markets.

The G.O.A.T. Goat Cheese

The G.O.A.T. Goat Cheese is a limited-edition product featuring two distinct varieties, Mikey and Jamie, each inspired by contrasting styles of athletic excellence that have defined basketball’s biggest ongoing debate – Who is the greatest basketball player of all time? The product was distributed across the US market as part of an integrated campaign combining physical product activation with digital content and influencer engagement.

Mikey: A sharp, intense variety representing killer instinct and scoring ferocity.

Jamie: A more versatile, longer-fermented variety representing longevity and all-around playmaking.

The campaign concept is rooted in a simple but effective insight: sports debates are one of the most powerful engines of fan engagement that exist. Rather than settling the argument, Sofascore chose to celebrate it, positioning the platform as one that understands sport not only as data, but as culture, emotion, and conversation that spans generations. Because cheese, just like this debate, is ultimately a matter of taste.

Ivan Bešlić, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Sofascore said: “The US is one of our most strategically important markets, and it has its own culture, its own debates, and its own heroes. Entering that conversation the way we did, with humor and a real product, reflects how we think about markets that matter strategically to us.”

The Sofascore Rating in Basketball

At the heart of the platform is the Sofascore Rating , an algorithm that processes hundreds of data points in real-time, generating an objective score from 3 to 10 for every player on the pitch. Unlike subjective post-match awards, the Rating is entirely data-driven, measuring statistical impact with full impartiality across leagues, eras, and continents. All of that is now fully embedded in basketball, giving fans an objective framework for every game, every season, every debate.

Zlatko Hrkać, co-founder and CEO of Sofascore said: “Sports has always been argued with emotion. What we’ve built with the Sofascore Rating is a way to give that emotion a foundation. When fans debate who’s the best player on the court tonight, they deserve data that has been stress-tested against millions of performances. That’s what the Rating delivers, and that’s why we believe it’s becoming the global benchmark for how performance in sport is understood.”

Founded in 2010 and now reaching over 120 million yearly active users across 25 sports and 40 languages, Sofascore tracks more than 11,000 tournaments worldwide, transforming complex data into insights available to every fan. The G.O.A.T. Goat Cheese campaign reflects the platform’s broader commitment to meeting sports fans where the conversation is already happening.