Fluvsies Academy, a New Learning App Reinventing Screen Time for Preschoolers with Expert-Designed Learning, Launches

TutoTOONS, a globally recognized studio known for creating fun, educational games for children, is excited to announce the launch of Fluvsies Academy . Fluvsies Academy is a premium, subscription-based early learning app designed specifically for preschoolers aged 3 to 7.

Developed in collaboration with child psychologists and educators, Fluvsies Academy transforms screen time into smart, joyful learning time, offering families a safe, ad-free digital environment they can truly feel good about. The app and its curated collection of dozens of games, which is projected to grow into the hundreds, is available now at https://fluvsiesacademy.com/ .

Fluvsies Academy is built to provide high-quality, purposeful alternatives to passive screen time for young, developing kids. According to Gabriele, the creator of Fluvsies Academy, the app balances active engagement with nurturing calm to meet the developmental needs of early childhood. Every aspect of the app, from the games to the pacing of its lessons and the three distinct branches, has been thoughtfully designed around the shorter attention spans and the natural learning rhythms of preschoolers.

“This is a project the whole team poured their hearts into,” said Gabriele. “How the product looks, how it feels, whether the children are really learning, whether the parents are truly satisfied, is this the best content we can provide, what is lacking, where could we support parents more? Dozens of questions go through our minds every day. We keep searching for the best answers, consulting with leading experts in the field, and building a platform we truly believe has premium quality and is worthy of children’s screen time.”

Fluvsies Academy is designed to be both engaging and developmentally appropriate for learning through play. The app brings together three distinct learning experiences in one premium app, offering a holistic toddler learning app that supports intellectual, imaginative, and emotional growth.

Academy, the core academic branch features content for children aged 3-7. Children explore math, ABCs and language, logic and attention, life skills, and creativity through short, engaging games and activities. This branch is designed to engage focus, problem-solving, and reasoning to help kids build the foundational skills they need in early childhood education.

Professions is a gentler, more relaxing branch created for slightly younger players or for winding down after an Academy session. This branch gives children a peek into various professions, such as firefighting, baking, and space exploration, through imaginative, interactive, age-appropriate games. Its passive learning approach helps kids enrich their vocabulary and broaden their understanding of the world around them.

Mindfulness, which will launch in mid-2026, is the third branch in Fluvsies Academy. This upcoming branch will feature a collection of meditation videos and emotional intelligence practices designed to help children understand and manage their emotions and build resilience. It will offer a dedicated space for emotional growth and well-being.

Fluvsies Academy’s learning hub also teaches children everyday skills like brushing their teeth, cooking, sorting, and helping at the store, through playful activities. With its 100% ad-free, built with love expert-designed learning, Fluvsies Academy is reinventing screen time for preschoolers.

In addition to being designed around children, the preschool learning app is also built for parents. Fluvsies Academy delivers peace of mind backed by meaningful tools that help parents and guardians stay involved in their children’s learning journey. The learning app features a dedicated parental area with progress reports that offer insight into a child’s learning milestones, as well as screen-time tools that put parents in control of their kids’ usage.

Fluvsies Academy is built to be a safe digital space that gives children fun, educational content that develops the mind, and that parents can 100% trust. The app is COPPA/GDPR-compliant and privacy-safe, with no ads, in-app purchases, or inappropriate content. New content is updated regularly to ensure that families continue to find fresh, engaging activities as their children grow and develop.

Fluvsies Academy’s subscription plans are available on a monthly and annual basis, with the flexibility to cancel anytime. The app is available on Google Play , App Store , and Amazon , and offers a free trial period for a no-commitment exploration of its offerings. Visit Fluvsies Academy for more information or to sign up for the free trial.