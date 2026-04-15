Nexus Family Law Group Sponsors Girls, Gears and Beers for 2026 Season, Supporting Women’s Cycling Community in Denver

Nexus Family Law Group has announced its sponsorship of Girls, Gears and Beers for the 2026 season, supporting a growing cycling community dedicated to empowering women riders across the Denver area. As a women-owned law firm, Nexus Family Law Group is aligning its community outreach efforts with organizations that promote connection, confidence, and personal growth.

Girls, Gears and Beers, founded in 2018, was created to provide an inclusive and supportive environment for individuals who identify with the women’s community to build skills, confidence, and friendships through mountain biking. The organization offers group rides, skills clinics, and social events designed to welcome riders of all experience levels, from beginners to advanced cyclists.

Through its 2026 sponsorship, Nexus Family Law Group is contributing to the continued expansion of these programs, helping to make cycling more accessible while supporting a space where participants can develop both on and off the trail. The club’s mission focuses on fostering a positive atmosphere where riders can challenge themselves, learn proper trail etiquette, and build lasting relationships within a supportive network.

The partnership reflects Nexus Family Law Group’s broader commitment to reinvesting in the local community. By supporting an organization centered on inclusivity and personal development, the firm is extending its values beyond legal services and into initiatives that promote well-being and empowerment.

Girls, Gears and Beers has built a strong presence in the Denver cycling scene, offering year-round opportunities for members to engage through structured rides, educational sessions, and community events. Monthly open rides allow new participants to experience the group without commitment, while full membership provides access to a wide range of benefits, including coaching opportunities, discounts from sponsors, and organized trips.

Nexus Family Law Group’s sponsorship will support the organization’s 2026 calendar of events, including seasonal kickoff rides, skill-building sessions, and social gatherings that bring the community together. These events play a key role in strengthening connections among participants while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.

By partnering with Girls, Gears and Beers, Nexus Family Law Group continues to demonstrate its focus on community engagement and support for initiatives that align with its values. The sponsorship represents an investment not only in a local organization but in the individuals and relationships that make up the broader Denver community.

About Nexus Family Law Group

Nexus Family Law Group was founded by Elizabeth and Yasaman after years of practicing family law together, with a shared goal of providing accessible, high-quality legal representation across Colorado. The firm offers flexible services ranging from unbundled legal support to full representation, allowing clients to choose what fits their needs and budget. Nexus is committed to delivering thoughtful, client-focused guidance through every stage of the legal process.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.