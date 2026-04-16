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The Night of Freelander — Global Partner Recruitment Gala to Kick Off in Wuhu on April 25

ByEthan Lin

Apr 16, 2026

Wuhu, China – April 15, 2026 – In a new era, Freelander has unveiled a historic evolution. Under the strategic realignment of Chery and Jaguar Land Rover, two Fortune 500 automotive giants, the classic nameplate Freelander has officially evolved from a legendary model into a British premium intelligent all-terrain brand.

This pioneering initiative embodies the forward-looking vision and strategic resolve of both shareholders, integrating their respective core strengths to forge an innovative cooperation model to compete globally in the intelligent new energy era. Jaguar Land Rover contributes core aesthetic design and premium brand DNA, while the Chinese side leads the integration of world-class supply chains and intelligent resources, creating an unprecedented depth of global resource synergy.

Following its global debut on March 31, Freelander announces The Night of Freelander — Global Partner Recruitment Gala to be held in Wuhu on April 25, as a flagship segment of the Chery International Business Summit (IBS), epitomizing the brand’s global mantra: “Born Global. For Global.”

The event will feature an exclusive dual-format showcase: the concept car unveiled on March 31 will be on public display, highlighting Freelander’s iconic British design; a range of production models will be available for closed-door exclusive preview for global partners.

Freelander will also host a closed-door strategic forum to unveil its comprehensive global brand strategy, product specifications, marketing approaches and channel development plans.

With profound British heritage and robust cross-border technological synergy, Freelander embarks on its official global journey, partnering with global elites to redefine the premium SUV sector.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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