Doug Field Departs Ford As Automaker Restructures EV And Technology Leadership

Doug Field is leaving Ford as part of a broader leadership reorganization, ending a five-year tenure during which he oversaw the company’s electric vehicle and technology strategy. His departure comes as Ford reshapes its internal structure to align product development and industrial operations.

Role In Ford’s EV And Software Strategy

Field joined Ford in 2021 after previous roles at Apple and Tesla, where he held senior engineering leadership positions. At Ford, he reported directly to CEO Jim Farley and was responsible for the company’s full technology stack.

His scope included embedded software and hardware systems across Ford and Lincoln vehicles, covering areas such as infotainment, navigation, driver-assistance systems, connectivity, cybersecurity, and digital engineering tools.

Field was also involved in Ford’s broader restructuring into three business units: electric vehicles and digital services, internal combustion engine operations, and commercial vehicles.

Skunkworks Program And EV Development

Field played a role in advancing Ford’s internal “skunkworks” initiative, a program focused on developing a low-cost electric vehicle. This effort has since evolved into the Advanced Development Projects team.

The initiative contributed to the development of Ford’s Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform, which is expected to support future models.

New Organizational Structure

Under the reorganization, Ford has created a “product creation and industrialization” group led by COO Kumar Galhotra. The electric vehicle and design teams previously overseen by Field will be integrated into this new structure.

The group will manage key product initiatives, including the UEV platform, a mid-sized pickup, and next-generation versions of the F-150 and F-Series Super Duty trucks.

Targets And Product Roadmap

Ford has set performance targets for the new organization, including achieving an 8% adjusted profit margin for its Ford+ commercial business by 2029. The company also plans to refresh 80% of its North American vehicle portfolio and 70% of its global lineup by the same year.

Leadership Changes In EV Development

Alan Clarke, a former Tesla executive who led the skunkworks program, has been appointed vice president of Advanced Development Projects, continuing work on next-generation EV platforms.

Featured image credits: PICRYL

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