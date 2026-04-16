X-Energy Targets Up To $814 Million In IPO Amid Rising Interest In Nuclear Power

X-energy has begun its investor roadshow ahead of an initial public offering, setting a target price range of $16 to $19 per share, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. At the upper end, the company could raise approximately $814 million as it enters public markets during renewed interest in nuclear energy.

Investor Backing And Market Context

The company has attracted about $1.8 billion in investment to date, according to PitchBook. Among its backers is Amazon, which led a $500 million Series C-1 round and committed to purchasing up to 5 gigawatts of nuclear power from X-energy by 2039.

Demand for electricity driven by AI data centers and broader electrification has contributed to increased attention on nuclear power startups, including X-energy and its peers.

Previous IPO Attempt And Financing Strategy

X-energy previously attempted to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, but the deal was canceled in 2023 as interest in SPAC transactions declined.

The current IPO effort represents a return to public markets through a traditional listing process.

Reactor Technology And Fuel Design

X-energy is developing a high-temperature, gas-cooled reactor that uses uranium fuel encased in ceramic and carbon spheres. The reactor is cooled by helium gas, which transfers heat to a steam turbine system to generate electricity.

The fuel design, known as TRISO, is intended to offer safety advantages compared with earlier nuclear fuel configurations, though it has not yet seen widespread adoption.

Patent Dispute And Legal Issues

The company disclosed an ongoing patent dispute involving Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation, which filed for bankruptcy in 2024. Its assets were later acquired to form Standard Nuclear.

X-energy alleges that Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation infringed on its fuel fabrication patents and said the issue remains unresolved following bankruptcy proceedings.

Industry Challenges And Development Timeline

Development of new nuclear reactors has slowed outside China due to delays and cost overruns. A group of startups is working on smaller reactor designs in an effort to reduce costs and simplify deployment.

None of the small modular reactor companies have yet built operational power plants, though several are working toward timelines influenced by policy targets, including a July 4 deadline set by the current U.S. administration.

Cost Outlook And Production Strategy

X-energy expects that once its production processes mature, costs for its reactors could decline by about 30% compared with initial units. The company noted that early deployment costs will be critical in determining long-term viability, as large-scale manufacturing efficiencies typically take years to achieve.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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