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Chery Automobile to Host “Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night” OMODA Global Music Festival on April 28

ByEthan Lin

Apr 21, 2026

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. announced that it will host the “Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night” OMODA Global Music Festival on April 28, as part of the 2026 Chery International Business Summit.

The event will serve as a platform to engage international partners and present the company’s approach to global collaboration through cultural and technology-driven activities. The festival follows previous editions held in 2024 and 2025, which brought together partners for cross-cultural exchange and business engagement.

The 2026 event will take place in Wuhu, a city known for its regional cultural heritage. The program will incorporate elements of local culture alongside international performances, providing attendees with a setting for interaction and networking.

According to the company, the festival will include a combination of music performances, interactive sessions, and technology demonstrations. These activities are intended to support communication among partners and provide insights into the company’s ongoing development initiatives.

Chery also plans to present selected applications of its technology during the event, including robotics demonstrations from its AiMOGA Robotics division. These demonstrations are expected to highlight current developments in automation and intelligent systems.

The “Joyful Wuhu·Chery Group Night” OMODA Global Music Festival will be held on April 28, 2026, as the closing event of the 2026 Chery International Business Summit. The summit is expected to host international partners, distributors, and industry representatives.

About Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. is a China-based automotive manufacturer engaged in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles and related technologies. The company operates in multiple international markets and focuses on advancements in intelligent mobility and new energy solutions.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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